Producing in the post: Spicer provides boost for Tiger men

In the opening weeks of the season, Jason Spicer has been that man.

Spicer's minutes and production have increased this season, as the junior is relishing an opportunity after holding a reserve role in his first two seasons, playing behind Jalen Voss and Terrell Newton.

He played behind Voss, an All-American, his first season and Newton last season. Voss and Newton, along with Spicer, were on DWU's national runner-up team in 2015.

"They really showed me the way and I am just trying to do it just like them because they obviously had success in our program," Spicer said. "I just want to emulate them as much as I can."

So far this season, Spicer is doing just that and has taken advantage of an increase in minutes on the court.

"I am just glad I could reap the benefits this year and I am glad that I am helping our team get to where we've been and I am hoping I can just keep contributing the way I have been," Spicer said.

Spicer averaged 4.7 points and two rebounds his freshman season and 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds last season.

So far in 2016, the Sioux Falls Roosevelt product leads the team and is third in Great Plains Athletic Conference in scoring (21 points per game). He is third on the team in rebounding at six boards per game.

"He deserves every bit of what he is getting right now," DWU coach Matt Wilber said. "It is tough to think where we would be right now without him."

Wilber said Spicer's increase in production can be pinpointed to his dedication on and off the court.

"He has done nothing but been committed to getting better and working on his game and working in the weight room, just everything he has done from a physical and mental standpoint has shown," Wilber said.

Last season, the 6-foot-6 Spicer weighed around 250 pounds. This past offseason, Spicer was committed in the weight room, ran more and began watching what he ate. He now weighs around 230 pounds and said he's in the best shape he's ever been in. It has paid dividends on the court.

"I had limited minutes because I wasn't in the greatest shape and now I can stay out there for a lot more minutes and I like that coach Wilber counts on me to play as many minutes as I can," said Spicer, who is playing 28 minutes per game after playing 12 last season.

He's efficient on the court. Spicer's 70 percent field goal percentage is the second best in NAIA Division II.

"His production is everything you would expect from that type of guy and he just gets so much done," Wilber said.

Spicer has strong finishing moves and uses his footwork around the basket to do most of his damage.

"I have never been the most athletic guy or the quickest guy, but I just always stressed my footwork and getting to areas where I have an advantage and know that I am not going to have a physical advantage most of the times I go out," Spicer said. "I just try to use my footwork as a leg up for myself."

It has helped the Tigers get a leg up on their competition. DWU (7-2) is ranked No. 10 in the nation, entering a GPAC contest against No. 23 Morningside College at 8 p.m. today at the Corn Palace.

"We started off good and I think we are going to keep it going," Spicer said. "I am excited to see what we got and the opportunities we are going to get."