DWU women earn No. 1 ranking for first time since 2004

"I'm pretty proud of our kids right now and it's quite an honor," DWU head coach Jason Christensen said. "I'm excited about it, our kids are excited about it. But we also talked about being ranked No. 1 when it comes to March. That's our ultimate goal, we don't want to become satisfied with our ranking in the month of November."

No. 2 Marian (Ind.) dropped from the top spot after suffering a loss to unranked Tennessee Wesleyan, 92-89. The Knights received four first-place votes and 299 points, while Southern Oregon, which was ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll, dropped to No. 5.

The top ranking for DWU is the first since 2004. The Tigers held the top spot for four consecutive polls from Dec. 2, 2003 to Jan. 13, 2004. DWU finished with 28-7 record that season and reached the NAIA national tournament quarterfinals.

For more, check back with mitchellrepublic.com and Wednesday's print edition of The Daily Republic.