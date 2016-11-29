Winner lands nine players on Class 11B all-state team

The Warriors placed nine members of their undefeated squad on this year's all-state team — by far the most of any program. Winner's opponent in the 11B title game, Groton Area placed three players on the team. Bridgewater-Ethan/Emery and Sioux Valley each had four members make the all-state squad.

Aberdeen Roncalli joined fellow Northeast Conference school Groton with three all-state selections. Tri-Valley comes in with two, while Parkston, McCook Central/Montrose and Elk Point Jefferson each had one player make the squad.

Here is a look at the Class 11B All-State team, school by school.

Winner:

Drew Demers, senior quarterback: Completed 34 of 49 pass attempts for 800 yards and 14 TDs this season. Finished his career with 66 completions, 28 TDs and 1,520 yards passing. "Drew was the one player we couldn't afford to lose," head coach Dan Aaker said. "It was like having a coach on the field, on both sides of the ball. Just an extremely smart player with unmatched leadership skills."

Jayden Schroeder, senior fullback: Carried the ball 43 times for 429 yards and 9 TDs this season. Career totals include 58 carries for 575 yards and 11 TDs. As linebacker, finished with 125 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 4 fumble recoveries. "Jayden was an all-state guard we moved to fullback," said Aaker. "He averaged 10 yards per carry, but was an exceptional blocker as well."

Cameron Kuil, senior running back: Carried the ball 65 times for 878 yards and 19 TDs. Averaged 13.5 yards per carry. Caught 9 passes for 200 yards with a TD. Career totals include 166 rushes for 2,000 yards and 29 TD's. Finished with 3,000 career all-purpose yards. "Cameron as a threat to score at every position he played," Aaker said. "In two separate games, he rushed for a TD, had a kick off return for a TD and returned an interception for a TD as well."

Jordan Turgeon, senior tackle. Two-year starter on an offensive line that rushed for over 6,600 yards and scored over 1,200 points while going 24-0 during that period. "Jordan's been an anchor of our line the past two seasons," Aaker said. "He was an excellent run blocker who played hard every snap. Just a true pleasure to coach."

Wyatt Ewing, senior center. Two-year starter. "Wyatt has been a huge asset for us, not only for his play but his leadership and intelligence as well," Aaker said. "His ability to read/understand defenses and make the calls offensively kept everyone on the same page."

Isaac Naasz, senior end: Recorded 35 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and a sack. Part of a defense that allowed 35 points all year. As a two-year starter, he finished his career with 50 tackles, 19 tackles for loss with 8 sacks. "Isaac is a two-time all-state defensive end," Aaker said. "We moved him to linebacker as well, and he finished as one of our best overall defenders."

Krockett Krolikowski, senior lineman: Recorded 44 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks. Finished career with 114 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. "Krockett is truly one of those special players that doesn't come around very often," Aaker said. "He started three years for us, and was an 'impact-type' player every year."

Chase Kingsbury, senior linebacker: Recorded 28 tackles with 4 tackles for loss this season. Career numbers include 65 total tackles and 2 sacks. "Chase has a motor that won't quit," Aaker said. "He was a great run-stopper, but also had the ability to bump out on receivers and play man-to-man."

Kayleb Brozik, senior defensive back: Recorded 37 tackles with 2 tackles for loss and had 3 interceptions. Career numbers include 91 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 8 interceptions. "Kayleb is an excellent cover-corner who will come up and hit on run support," Aaker said. "He rarely came off the field, and was a great team player who did all the little things."

Bridgewater-Ethan/Emery:

Colton Plagmann, senior linebacker: Recorded 144 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, and 2 pass knock-downs. Career numbers include 210 tackles, 2 interceptions, 5 fumble recoveries and 7 pass knock-downs. "Colton was one of the hardest working young men I have ever coached," said head coach Jeff Va Leur. "He is a very smart athlete with a motor that never quits."

Cole Gassman, junior running back: Rushed for 1,245 yards on 178 carries. Averaged 7 yards per carry, and ran for 13 TDs. Career numbers include 329 carries for 2,111 yards and 24 TDs. Also had 9 receptions for 127 yards and 2 TDs. "Cole works hard and is a very coachable young man," Van Leur said. "He always leads by example."

Jacob Eddy, senior defensive back: Recorded 87 total tackles with 3 interceptions. Career numbers include 232 tackles, 7 interceptions and 4 fumble recoveries. "Jacob is another young man that has put a lot of time and effort into becoming a better player," Van Leur said. "He has been a team leader the past two years, and is well-deserving of this award."

Jesse Grosdidier, senior kicker: Made 5 of 6 field goals, with a long of 32 yards. Was 21-26 on extra points and had 17 touch backs. Career kicking numbers include making 9-10 field goals with a career long of 39 yards. Made a total of 43-48 extra points. "Jesse has worked very hard on his game," Van Leur said. "Having Jesse start (opponents) field position out deep was a huge plus for us."

Sioux Valley:

Chance Goodfellow, senior end: Recorded 45 total tackles, 26 solo, 1 sack and 2 blocked punts. Career numbers include 104 total tackles, 61 solo and 2 sacks. "Chance is a very tough athlete," said head coach Dan Hughes. "He was an expert at defeating blocks and getting tot he ball-carrier."

Matt Larson, senior linebacker: Recorded 93 tackles, 22 solo, and 1 sack. Career numbers include 287 total tackles, 121 solo tackles, and 3 sacks. All-time leader at Sioux Valley in tackles. "Matt is a very gifted athlete who is an intelligent football player with a big heart," Hughes said. "He is one of the hardest hitters in the state, and is always around the ball carrier."

Nick Strasburg, senior tight end: Had 30 receptions for 467 yards and 8 TDs. Also carried the ball 7 times for 36 yards. "Nick is a very athletic tight endwho has incredible hands," Hughes said. "In addition to being a great receiver, he was also an excellent blocker for our running game, which was able to gain 2,000 yards this season."

Andrew Mullaney, junior lineman: Recorded 38 tackles, 11 solo, with 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. Career numbers include 99 total tackles, 35 solo. "Andrew is a very explosive athlete who was very quick off the ball," Hughes said. "He made himself an elite player by working hard in the weight room and staying positive."

Groton Area:

Bennett Shabazz, senior defensive back; Recorded 65 tackles with 4 interceptions, and 2 interception returns for TDs. Career numbers include 195 total tackles, 15 interceptions with 305 return yards, and 3 interception returns for TDs. "Bennett has been an instrumental part of our success the past four seasons," said head coach Shaun Wanner. "He's a two-time NEC All-Conference performer, who is a fierce competitor and a very durable football player."

McLain Lone, senior guard: Was part of an offensive line that rushed for over 2,000 yards. "McLain was very good at getting around the corner for us on sweep plays. He is very quick and strong," Wanner said.

Trevor Pray, senior wide receiver: Had 30 receptions for 615 yards and 8 touchdowns. Averaged 20.4 yards per reception. "Trevor was our 'go-to-guy' in the passing game," Wanner said. "He's very quick, who runs precise routes and has great hands."

Aberdeen Roncalli:

Colton Cox, senior linebacker: Recorded 47 tackles with 2 fumble recoveries. Career numbers include 89 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 return for a TD, and 1 interception. "Colton is an extremely versatile offensive and defensive player," said head coach Terry Dosch. "He overcame a catastrophic knee injury that caused him to miss nearly two years, yet his production offensively and defensively was outstanding."

Braden Sommers, senior defensive back: Recorded 25 tackles this season. Career numbers include 125 total tackles. As starting quarterback, he completed 129 passes for 2,000 yards and 31 TD's. "Braden is one of the best all-around players we've ever had," Dosch said.

Conner Deutsch, senior guard: Three-year starter on an offensive line that rushed for over 2,000 yards this season. Two-time all NEC performer. "Connor is an outstanding player," Dosch said. "He is extraordinarily quick for a lineman and makes plays all over the field. He was also an excellent kicker for us."

Tri-Valley:

Landon Freeman, junior special team player: 1 kick off return for TD, registered 8 two-point conversions. "Landon is a big-time playmaker," said head coach Steve Bazata. "He can run, catch, and has the explosiveness few players do. We try to get the ball into his hands as much as possible."

Willie Heiberger, senior tackle: Three-year starter on offensive line. Dakota 12 All-Conference Team selection.

Parkston:

Kyler Holzbauer, senior long snapper: 24 successful long snaps. "Kyler played all-season long at tail back and was our 'wild cat' quarterback as well," said head coach Eric Norden. "He was a very diverse player for us."

Elk Point-Jefferson:

Zeke Robinson, senior wide receiver: Registered 20 receptions for 475 yards and 4 TDs. Averaged 23.75 yards per catch. Career numbers include 28 receptions for 504 yards and 5 TDs. Also carried the ball 73 times for 384 yards and 3 TDs. "Zeke is a difference maker anytime he is on the field" said head coach Jacob Terry. "He has the ability to turn any play into a big gain. When we needed yardage, Zeke was the player we turned to."

McCook Central/Montrose:

Collin Cleveland, senior punter: Punted the ball 28 times for a total of 959 yards, averaging 34.3 yards per-punt. Had 10 punts inside the 20-yard line, with 7 of those punts inside the 15-yard line. "Collin was a two-time All-Conference award honoree, and a fabulous team leader," said head coach Ryan Evans.

2016 11B All-State football team:

Offense:

Quarterback — Drew Demers, Winner; Fullback — Jayden Schroeder, Winner; Running Back — Cameron Kuil, Winner; Cole Gassman, Bridgewater-Ethan/Emery; Wide Receiver — Trevor Pray, Groton Area; Zeke Robinson, Elk Point-Jefferson; Tight End — Nick Strasburg, Sioux Valley; Tackle — Jordan Turgeon, Winner; Willie Heiberger, Tri-Valley; Guard — Conner Deutsch, Roncalli; Mclain Lone, Groton Area; Center — Wyatt Ewing, Winner.

Defense:

End — Chance Goodfellow, Sioux Valley; Isaac Naasz, Winner; Lineman — Andrew Mullaney, Sioux Valley; Krockett Krolikowski, Winner; Linebacker — Colton Cox, Roncalli; Matt Larson, Sioux Valley; Chase Kingsbury, Winner; Colton Plagmann, Bridgewater-Ethan/Emery; Back — Braden Sommer, Roncalli; Jacob Eddy, Bridgewater-Ethan/Emery; Kayleb Brozik, Winner; Bennett Shabazz, Groton Area.

Special Teams:

Kicker — Jesse Grosdidier, Elk Point Jefferson; Punter — Colin Cleveland, McCook Central/Montrose; Long Snapper — Kyler Holzbauer, Parkston; Special Teams Player — Landon Freeman, Tri-Valley.

Honorable Mention:

Jordan McKean, Parkston; Brayden Leischner, Parkston; Jacob Kasowski, Tri-Valley; Dalton Martian, Mobridge-Pollock; Dylan Cerney, Mobridge-Pollock; Russell Leader Charge, Red Cloud; Jevon Hacker, Red cloud; Marshall Gibbons, Red Cloud; Brandon Keith, Groton Area; Trevon Tuggles, Groton Area; Will Risse, Bennett County; Joey Eickman, McCook Central/Montrose; Joseph Lane, Beresford.