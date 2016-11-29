Mitchell wrestling team 'excited' for season

"There was no break," Mitchell wrestling head coach Travis Carpenter said. "For a lot of the kids, I gave them a couple of days off to refresh. The kids are doing a great job, we're excited about the season and we'll see where we go."

With four state qualifiers returning—Briggs Havlik, Cole Gehrke, Carson Max and Kyle Foote --

Mitchell will field a team mixed with experience and youth. Foote was the Kernels' top and only place-winner at the state tournament in 2015-16, taking eighth at 160 pounds last year. As a team, Mitchell finished in 22nd place with nine points as Havlik and Max each had one win at the state tournament last year.

Carpenter said all of his wrestlers, including last year's state qualifiers, will have the same goal of improving and qualifying for the state meet.

"We don't put anybody above anybody, it's all team stuff," Carpenter said. "Those kids with experience is great and we had a lot of kids that were (so) close to making into the state meet (last year). There is a lot of drive and a lot of hunger with the kids in the room."

The Kernels have 29 wrestlers listed on the varsity roster for the 2016-17 season, with five seniors. Eleven of those wrestlers were on the state championship football team.

On Friday, Mitchell will open its season with a home dual against Pierre at 7 p.m. in the MHS gym. Pierre is the defending state champion and the Governors have won three of the last four Class A state championships.

Leading into Friday's showdown with Pierre, Carpenter said his team is focused on working on fundamentals.

"In wrestling, it's all about basics early," he said. "As you get into competition, then you start to figure out what you need to work on. We step on the mat with the No. 1-rated team in the state right off the bat and we'll see where we're at."

Mitchell will host four duals this season, along with two triangulars and the annual Jerry Opbroek Invitational on Jan. 14. The Region 3A championship will be hosted in Mitchell on Feb. 18 and both Class A and Class B wrestlers will meet at the state wrestling tournament Feb. 24-25 at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

"I think we are going to grow and get a lot better," Carpenter said about his outlook on the season. "Our younger kids have grown up a little bit, they've been on the mat a lot of for us the past couple of years."