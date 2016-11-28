Mitchell wins season-opening meet

It's the first of many building blocks for the Kernels and coach Audra Rew.

"Every first meet of the season, it's about getting the jitters out," Rew said. "It's about building our confidence and for our young kids, we needed to get that first meet under our belts. They had the energy we needed and I was really happy with the way they all performed."

The Kernels were led by sophomore Maria Krall, who won the all-around title by four-tenths of a point. Krall led the Kernels with the day's top score on the balance beam (9.200), tied for second on the bars (8.650) and was third overall on the floor exercise routine (9.450).

"She executed very well," Rew said of Krall. "She has high standards and she wants things to be done to perfection. It can be hard when you executed at one level at the end of last season and you have to build back to that at the start of this season and so she's one of those gymnasts that is only going to continue to get better."

Senior Josie Dierks was third in the all-around scoring, with a second place finish on vault (9.150), third place on beam (8.900) and fourth on floor (9.100). Kailee Henglefelt was seventh in the all-around and Alyssa Hughes was eighth, punctuated with a top score in the uneven bars. The seventh-grader—making her varsity debut—scored an 8.8.

"That was what Alyssa needed. She looked great tonight," Rew said. "I could tell she looked a little nervous but every seventh grader has that and it's something they just need to get over. Once she got going, she did a nice job."

Rew said the first meet will set the tone for the Kernels and the team's lineup, which will likely include a variety of varsity participants and different gymnasts for different disciplines.

"It's an interesting year," Rew said. "I think in some ways, I'm going to be able to pick and choose where I want some of our gymnasts to compete and we can go down to the JV to find kids that fit. It's going to come down to which kids are going to improve the most and which are going to have the most potential."

Montrose and Parkston/Ethan/Hanson each had just one gymnast in action on Monday. Jocelyn Krouse was fourth in the all-around competition and shared top honors in the floor exercise with a 9.500 score with Yankton's Payton Steffensen. She was also victorious in the vault, scoring a 9.250. Tyra Zens was fifth for PEH, led with a fourth place score in vault (8.950).

Mitchell is back in action on Saturday at Sioux Falls Washington for an 11 a.m. meet.

Mitchell Invitational

Monday at MEGA Center, Mitchell

Team scores: 1. Mitchell 140.650, 2. Yankton 135.350, 3. Montrose 35.150, 4. Parkston/Ethan/Hanson 33.500

All-around: 1. Maria Krall, M, 36.100; 2. Payton Steffensen, Y, 35.700; 3. Josie Dierks, M, 35.400; 4. Jocelyn Krouse, MON, 35.150; 5. Jaiden Boomsma, Y, 35.050; 6. Tyra Zens, PEH, 33.500; 7. Kailee Henglefelt, M, 33.200; 8. Alyssa Hughes, M, 33.100; 9. Bailey Roden, M, 32.500; 10. Trinity Johnson, Y, 31.050.

Vault: 1. Jocelyn Krouse, MON, 9.250; 2. Josie Dierks, M, 9.150; 3. Payton Steffensen, Y, 9.000; 4. Tyra Zens, PEH, 8.950; T5. Trinity Johnson, Y, and Kailee Hengelfelt, M, 8.850; 7. Maria Krall, M, 8.800; T8. Jaiden Boomsma, Y and Bailey Roden, M, 8.700; 10. Mackenzie Gauger, M, 8.600.

Uneven bars: 1. Alyssa Hughes, M, 8.800; T2. Maria Krall, M, and Payton Steffensen, Y, 8.650; 4. Jocelyn Krouse, MON, 8.350; 5. Jaiden Boomsma, Y, 8.300; 6. Josie Dierks, M, 8.250; 7. Kailee Henglefelt, 8.100; 8. Tyra Zens, PEH, 7.950; 9. Masy Mock, M, 7.800; 10. Morgan Mason, Y, 7.500.

Balance beam: 1. Maria Krall, M, 9.200; 2. Jaiden Boomsma, Y, 9.150; 3. Josie Dierks, M, 8.900; 4. Bailey Roden, M, 8.800; 5. Payton Steffensen, Y, 8.550; 6. Trinity Johnson, Y, 8.500; 7. Gracie Czmowski, M, 8.300; 8. Masy Mock, M, 8.250; 9. Jocelyn Krouse, MON, 8.050; 10. Kailee Henglefelt, M, 7.800.

Floor: T1. Payton Steffensen, Y and Jocelyn Krouse, MON, 9.500; 3. Maria Krall, M, 9.450; 4. Josie Dierks, M, 9.100; 5. Tyra Zens, PEH, 9.050; 6. Jaiden Boomsma, Y, 8.900; 7. Sophie Bisgard, Y, 8.850; T8. Alyssa Hughes, M, and Masy Mock, M, 8.800; T10. Kailee Henglefelt, M, and Bailey Roden, M, 8.450.

Junior varsity scores

Team scores: 1. Mitchell 123.900, 2. Yankton 113.800.

Individual scores

All-around: 1. Chelsey Mohr, M, 32.700; 2. Caitlin Ostbye, M, 30.400; 3. Lauren Gillis, Y, 28.050; 4. Allison Johnson, Y, 27.700; 5. Hailey Gokie, Y, 27.250; 6. Maggie Schaefer, Y, 27.200; 7. Sydney Lemer, M, 26.600; 8. Mackenzie Gauger, M, 24.750; 9. Heaven Brinker, M, 21.250; 10. Shana Hill, Y, 20.700.

Event winners: Vault: Miranda Schulte, Y, 8.350; Uneven bars: Mackenzie Gauger, M, 7.900; Balance beam: Mackenzie Gauger, M, 8.400; Floor: Chelsey Mohr, M, 8.600.