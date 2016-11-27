DWU men's basketball team receives locker room upgrade

"It is just one of those things where we just try to keep moving our program in the right way and we got great cooperation from the Corn Palace and I think that locker room is better for everybody now," DWU coach Matt Wilber said. "Not just Dakota Wesleyan, but other teams that come in there to use it, other high school teams. I think it is a better situation for everybody."

The locker room has Dakota Wesleyan Tigers graphics and a new blue carpet. Each DWU player has their own individualized wooden locker with their own name plate. They also have their own personalized bench.

"I know our guys really appreciate stuff like that," Wilber said. "So I am fired up we could get that done the way we did it."

There are also personalized DWU and Mitchell Kernel murals in the back hallway.

"I think the basic thing was just to kind of make the Corn Palace more of a home place for us and the Kernels," DWU athletics director Jon Hart said. "So that was kind of part of that move, too."

The move is also big in terms of recruiting said Hart and Wilber.

"It is something that the kids look for when making that decision for sure and making those kind of upgrades go a long way in the recruiting world," Hart said.

Wilber added, "We want to show our guys that—our current guys and then people coming in—like this matters," Wilber said. "You can be here and have a great experience and we are going to keep pushing it forward that way."

The DWU women's basketball program will get their locker room upgraded next year.