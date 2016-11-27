Cougars eliminated from Division II playoffs

The Cougars finished the season 12-1. USF won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference title and was the 12th team in school history to complete the regular season unbeaten.

Harding advances to the quarterfinals of the Division II playoffs where it will face top-seeded Northwest Missouri State (12-0) at Maryville, Missouri on Saturday.

The Cougars led 3-0 early, trailed 14-10 at halftime, opened up a 24-14 second half lead before Harding rallied with a pair of field goals from Tristan Parsley, including a 35-yard conversion in overtime to pick up the win.

With the loss, USF's unbeaten string in playoff games at Bob Young Field ended as the program is now 13-1. USF is now 1-2 in Division II playoff games and 38-14 in postseason play all-time.

Leading the way for USF was senior quarterback Luke Papilion, who completed 15-of-21 passes for 174 yards with two TD passes and a touchdown run in his final collegiate game.

In the fourth quarter, the Cougars built a 10-point lead at 24-14 when Papilion connected with Kyle Groeneweg on a 28-yard touchdown pass.

Harding responded with a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive at the 4:17 mark with a one-yard TD run to cut USF's lead to 24-21.

On the ensuing possession, USF was able to run a little time off the clock before punting the ball to Harding. The Bisons would drive the 57 yards in eight plays, using 51 seconds off the clock, to tie the game on Tristan Parsley's 47-yard field goal with just six seconds to play.

In overtime the Cougars committed a turnover and Harding ran three plays to set up Parsley for his game-winning 35-yard field goal.

Saint Francis 42

Morningside College 35

FORT WAYNE, Ind.—No. 4 Saint Francis used a big second half from running back Justin Green to defeat No. 5 Morningside 42-35 in Saturday's NAIA Football Championship Series Quarterfinal in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Green rushed for a whopping 296 yards in 25 carries, including 232 yards and two touchdowns in the second half to rally the Cougars from a 20-7 halftime deficit.

Saint Francis will take an 11-1 record into next Saturday's NAIA Semifinals, while the Mustangs closed the books on a 10-2 campaign that saw them win a sixth consecutive Great Plains Athletic Conference championship and reach at least the NAIA Quarterfinals for the 11th time in the last 13 years.

The Mustangs amassed 590 yards total offense, including 441 yards passing by Trent Solsma and 162 yards rushing in 27 carries by Tyler Kavan.

Saint Francis finished with 474 yards total offense, of which all but 80 came in the second half.

Morningside jumped in front 20-7 by the intermission in a first half that was dominated by the Mustangs.

Saint Francis took the lead in the fourth quarter and appeared to seal the victory with a 66-yard touchdown drive to go up by two scores. Green rushed for 76 yards during the pivotal drive, the final 47 on a touchdown run when the Cougars converted on a third and 15 to take a 42-28 lead with 2:15 left in the game.

The Mustangs came right back to close within 42-35 with 1:27 left. Saint Francis took over on its own 49-yard line with 1:26 left after a failed Morningside onside kick attempt. The Cougars ran Green three times for 14 yards to pick up a first down that enabled them to run out the clock.