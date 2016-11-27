Miller, TCU still undefeated after win over Washington
LAS VEGAS, Nev.—The Texas Christian University men's basketball team topped Washington 93-80 on Saturday to claim the championship of the Global Sports Classic at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Mitchell native Ryan Miller is an assistant coach for the Horned Frogs.
TCU is now 6-0 on the season. The Horned Frogs defeated UNLV 63-59 on Friday in their first game of the Global Sports Classic.
TCU will play Washington again on Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas.