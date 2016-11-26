No. 25 DWU falls at Jamestown

The Tigers (7-2) entered as one of the highest scoring teams in the nation, but their defense had a tough time slowing down the hot-shooting Jimmies.

Jamestown (3-5) nailed 14-for-24 3-pointers, with Logan Brown hitting five and Vlad Stoicoviciu drilling four off the bench.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Jason Spicer with 24 points, while Trae Vandeberg added 20 points and 12 rebounds. Tate Martin (17 points), Ty Hoglund (15) and Nate Davis (10) also scored in double digits.

The Jimmies, who snapped a two-game losing skid, took a 46-40 lead into halftime. Jamestown hit 8-of-15 3-point attempts in the first half, with Brown canning four triples.

The Tigers continued to trail in the second half, but kept making runs at the Jimmies. They trailed by as much as 91-80 with 3:24 left. The Tigers cut the deficit to 93-89 with under a minute left and could have made it a 3-point game, but missed a free throw.

The Jimmies then salted the game away at the free throw line.

DWU will host Morningside College at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in a Great Plains Athletic Conference contest.

Dakota Wesleyan (7-2): Nate Davis 3-5 2-2 10, Ty Hoglund 4-11 6-7 15, Tate Martin 6-9 2-6 17, Jason Spicer 8-14 8-8 24, Trae Vandeberg 7-17 3-3 20, Aaron Ahmadu 0-0 0-0 0, Collin Kramer 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 30-59 23-28 92.

Jamestown (3-5): Logan Brown 6-11 3-4 20, Kiwane Crowder 3-8 2-2 9, Jake Hagler 4-10 4-6 13, Jacob Havron 10-15 1-1 21, Riley Henderson 5-9 0-0 12, Carter Keller 1-1 0-0 3, Christian Kvilvang 0-1 0-0 0, Jon Purintun 2-3 0-0 4, Daymeann Stewart 2-5 0-0 4, Vlad Stoicoviciu 4-5 0-0 12. Totals 37-68 10-13 98.

Halftime: Jamestown 46-40. 3-point field goals: DWU 9-25 (Davis 2-4, Hoglund 1-4, Martin 3-5, Spicer 0-2, Vandeberg 3-9, Kramer 0-1); UJ 14-24 (Brown 5-6, Crowder 1-1, Hagler 1-3, Henderson 2-5, Keller 1-1, Kvilvang 0-1, Stewart 0-3, Stoicoviciu 4-4). Rebounds: DWU 32 (Vandeberg 12); UJ 33 (Havron 8). Assists: DWU 17 (Martin 7); UJ 23 (Crowder 5, Henderson 5). Steals: DWU 3 (Hoglund 3); UJ 2 (Crowder 1, Henderson 1). Total fouls: DWU 18; UJ 24. Fouled out: DWU, Hoglund; UJ, None. Blocked shots: DWU 1 (Spicer 1); UJ 1 (Stoicoviciu 1). Turnovers: DWU 11; UJ 9.