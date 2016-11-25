Coyote women grab road win

The Coyotes outscored Riverside 19-11 in the second quarter and 18-12 in the third quarter to build a 53-44 lead after three quarters and then held on for the road win.

USD was paced by 27 points and nine rebounds from Allison Arens, who was 10-of-13 shooting. Bridget Arens and Ciara Duffy each had 10 rebounds and Jaycee Bradley had 13 points in the win.

The Coyotes (4-1) will play at Cal State Bakersfield at 3 p.m. Sunday.