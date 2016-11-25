Struggles continue for SDSU men at Pentagon Showcase

The Jackrabbits shot 25.5 percent from the field and made 5 of 30 3-point attempts in the loss, while the Anteaters (3-2) outrebounded the Jacks 48-35. Jaron Martin had 17 points to lead the Anteaters.

Mike Daum led South Dakota State (1-5) with a game-high 23 points and 18 rebounds. Reed Tellinghuisen had 11 points and A.J. Hess added 10 for the Jacks, who trailed 33-20 at halftime.

The inaugural event continues today as UC Irvine plays Milwaukee at 2 p.m., and South Dakota State faces East Tennessee State (3-1) at 4:30 p.m. ETSU won the first game Friday 86-62 over Milwaukee (1-3).