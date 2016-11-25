Despite young team, Tiger wrestling building for success

DWU has just one senior (Trevor Peter) and a host of underclassmen.

"It is good as far as getting the foundation of some young guys and then just building on that," Hutcheson said about the youth.

Peter, a heavyweight, looks to build off of last year's sixth place finish at the NAIA North National Qualifier a season ago.

Peter has battled injuries the past two seasons, but this season he's been healthy and it has shown early on.

"He has only wrestled a few matches so far, but he is getting that confidence of having more mat time under him, feeling a little bit more confident with the stuff he is trying to do and it is showing," Hutcheson said. "He is getting more offensive when he is out there."

Junior Alex Osborne wrestled in the 165-pound weight class last season, but has dropped down to 157 pounds this season. Osborne struggled as a 165-pounder last season with a 4-16 record, the but the move down could benefit him.

"He was a little undersized there and he decided to drop a weight class this year and he looks really, really good at 157 and we are hoping he can keep that rolling," Hutcheson said.

Sophomore Tanner Wernsman competed in three different classes (165, 174 and 184) last season. He packed on some muscle during the offseason and projects to settle into the 174-pound class.

"He is actually a good-sized 174-pounder, where as last year he was kind of a little smaller and not as strong as those guys he was wrestling there," Hutcheson said.

Sophomore 197-pounder Matt Schirado had the second-most wins last season with a 9-18 record. He went 4-0 at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Duals.

"He had an OK freshman year last year," Hutcheson said, "but we are hoping he can kind of have a breakthrough year this year."

Sjon Snitily and Brady Schleuter highlight the freshmen class and they will be thrown into the fire right away.

Snitily, who is from Auburn, Washington, will be the team's 149-pounder after finishing with a career high school record of 85-31 and a fourth-place finish at state last season.

"He has shown some flashes of some real talent and I think he if he can adapt well to the college style, he should have a pretty good year," Hutcheson said.

Schleuter, who hails from Garretson, will be the team's 141-pounder. Schleuter finished his high school career with 115 wins.

"He has shown the potential to do really well as long as he keeps improving," Hutcheson said.

The Tigers will be in action on Dec. 3 at the Buena Vista Open in Storm Lake, Iowa. They will then compete in the South Dakota Showcase the next day in Sioux Falls.

DWU will have four total events in December before hitting it hard in January. The Tigers will be at NAIA power Dickinson State in a dual and will close out the month at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Duals in Hastings, Nebraska.

The tough slate figures to prepare the Tigers for the regional qualifier in February.

"Obviously, we want to win duals and do well at tournaments," Hutcheson said, "but each event is a training event for them to be ready in February for the region tournament."