Kernel volleyball gets back to winning ways

But whereas previous seasons may have shown promise but didn't deliver the desired results, the 2016 season saw strong leadership from the team's four seniors and the emergence of younger players to show the cupboard will hardly be bare in 2017 and beyond.

"The strides we made is such a great reason to remember the season," Mitchell coach Deb Thill said. "They were big steps forward and there were many, many highlights to the season. The players can all hold their heads high."

Earlier this week, the volleyball team handed out its annual awards, honoring sophomore Mackenzie Miller as the team's most valuable player. Miller, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, had 341 kills and 365 digs, emerging as one of the state's best young hitters.

Sophomore Carly Haring and senior Lauren Larson shared the team's most-improved honors, as Haring led the team in blocks with 81 and Larson, the team's libero, led the Kernels with 420 digs. As a senior, Larson will represent the Kernels in the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association all-star game on Dec. 4 in Harrisburg.

The Kernel Krusher award, which is decided upon by the coaching staff and goes to a team player that is coachable and will put forth extra effort, was sophomore Sage Jorgensen. (Additional team awards are listed at the end of this story.)

Miller and follow sophomore Mandy Schmidt were both all-ESD picks. Schmidt had 841 set assists, good for nearly 10 per set and made only 20 ball-handling errors in more than 2,400 chances.

The team also had three academic all-state selections, which go to seniors that play at least three years of volleyball and have a grade-point average of 3.5 or better, with Larson, Haley Burdick and Jenna Weich receiving those honors. As a team, the Kernels earned academic all-state honors with a collective GPA of 3.82.

Thill commended the effort of the team's four seniors—Megan Sebert, Burdick, Larson and Weich—for showing resolve with the program in the difficult years and then being able to reap the rewards this season.

"Those four seniors have been through a lot of the thin years," Thill said. "For them to lead and to show the composure and see it through, it says a lot about the types of kids that they are."

Thill said there weren't a lot of expectations entering the season and when the expectations started to rise as the team continued to win, that was an unfamiliar situation for the team.

"When you haven't gone through that, it's different and there's a learning process," she said. "We expected it to be a tough road at the end of the season and it was."

Thill said she appreciated the chance to coach a team that cared a lot about each other and put the team first. She said she also appreciated the chance for the team relish in landmark victories, such as a couple of close five-set wins and regular season sweeps against Aberdeen Central, Watertown and Pierre.

"Those are kids that are learning how to win and what's it's going to take," Thill said. "We have a lot of kids that love to play volleyball and that's a great asset to have in our program."

Team leaders (varsity)

Aces: Lauren Larson 32, Sage Jorgensen 26, Mackenzie Miller 26, Mandy Schmidt 24, Megan Sebert 20. Serve percentage: Bridget Thill 97, Maggie Kattner 94, Brooke Flemmer 93, Megan 90, Jenna Weich, Mandy Schmidt and Larson 88. Kills: Miller 341, Chelsea Brewster 259, Carly Haring 157, Weich and Haley Burdick 90. Kill efficiency: Brewster .281, Miller .266, Haring .239, Schmidt .191, Weich .155; Assists: Schmidt 834, Larson and Weich 19, Miller 15, Haring 13; Digs: Larson 420, Miller 365, Sebert 184, Thill 155, Schmidt 138; Serve receiving: Larson 2.07, Miller 1.99, Thill 1.91, Sebert 1.88; Blocks: Haring 81, Weich 50, Miller 45, Burdick 41, Brewster 28.

Awards: MVP: Mackenzie Miller; Most improved: Carly Haring and Lauren Larson; Most enthusiastic: Haley Burdick, Bench award: Maggie Kattner; Best attitude: Bridget Thill; Most inspirational: Mandy Schmidt; Kernel Krusher (coaches' award): Sage Jorgensen; Team captains for 2017: Mandy Schmidt, Bridget Thill, Carly Haring; Junior varsity awards: MVP: Tess Limberg; Most improved: Lesley VanDrongelen; Hustler: Tess Limberg; Best attitude: Maggie Kattner and Bridget Thill; Most enthusiastic: Maggie Kattner.