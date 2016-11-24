Gustafson, a sophomore from Ethan, netted a career-best 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Gustafson converted a three-point play to put the Red Raiders ahead 80-71, but Morningside surged ahead 86-85. The teams traded baskets over the next minute and Northwestern went ahead 94-90 with 33 seconds left.

Madison Braun gave Morningside a one point edge (97-96) with 10 seconds left, but Renee Maneman found Gustafson open down the court for the game-winning lay-up.

Northwestern (7-3, 1-3 GPAC) will host Dordt College on Wednesday.

Potter named to North Star team

Howard graduate and Dakota State senior defensive end Cole Potter was named to the North Star Athletic Association first-team.

Potter broke the DSU school record for single-game quarterback sacks with 4.5 sacks in the Trojans' 24-10 road victory at Presentation College, earning his second NSAA Football Defensive Player-of-the-Week and NAIA Football National Defensive Player-of-the-Week honors on Nov. 7.

He ranks first in the NAIA in tackles-for-loss per game with an average of 2.2 tackles-for-loss. He is also second in the nation in total tackles-for-loss of 22.0. Potter led the Trojans with 95 tackles (50 solo) in 2016, including 22.0 tackles-for-loss of 94.5 yards. He also registered seven quarterback sacks for 30.5 yards loss. Potter was just half sack short of tying the Dakota State career sacks record, recording 26.5 sacks. He finished his career with 258 tackles and 67 tackles-for-loss of 304.9 yards. Potter had four pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Serr named NSU Scout Team player of the Year

The Northern State University football team announced its 2016 Scout Team Players of the Year. The honorees are voted on by members of the team for their overall effort, attitude, and performance throughout the fall season.

Burke's Tyson Serr was named the scout team defensive team player of the year. Serr is a 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker. Serr was also named the scout team defensive player of the week twice during the season.

Former Lennox standout Nick Kayl was named the scout team offensive player of the year. Kayl is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver.