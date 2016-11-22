No. 3 Tiger women net another victory

"For us to be 9-0 right now, it is just huge," DWU coach Jason Christensen said. "I feel good about it. Now we get a few days off so we can get our minds right."

The Tigers remained perfect on the season with a 74-66 win over Great Plains Athletic Conference rival Mount Marty College at Cimpl Arena in Yankton.

"It can benefit us tremendously," DWU guard Rylie Osthus said about the road wins. "We have gotten a lot tougher on the road playing in pretty hostile environments, like this one."

With a strong contingent of DWU fans, the Tigers (9-0, 3-0 GPAC) featured another balanced scoring attack and put the clamps on the Lancers in the second half to pull away for the win.

"I thought we did a really good job of defending them to the end," Christensen said. "I thought the kids stepped up at the end."

It was the Tigers' defense that stepped up to put the game away. After seeing a 54-48 lead after three quarters slip away when the Lancers tied the score at 56-56 early in the fourth quarter, the Tigers held them without a field goal for almost four minutes. From there, the Tigers then pulled away for a 10-point lead (67-57) and hung on for the win.

"We definitely played together on defense," Osthus said. "We made stops, got rebounds."

Osthus finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Amber Bray led the Tigers with 14 points, while Erica Herrold and Kristin Sabers added 11 points. Ashley Bray tossed in 10 points.

"That is what makes our team special, five players in double figures today," Christensen said. "It is a special group. It will be fun to keep battling with them all year."

Mount Marty, which played in last year's NAIA Final Four, was paced by Logan Wagner's 22 points and four three-pointers. The Parkston graduate netted her 1,000th career point in the game.

Mikayla Prouty added 11 points for the Lancers, who dropped their fifth straight game and were playing their third-straight ranked team.

The Tigers and Lancers went shot-for-shot early in the contest. DWU trailed 18-16 after the first quarter and led 38-37 at halftime.

DWU maintained its lead in the second half before Wagner canned a 3-pointer to tie it at 56-56. The Tigers then took over down the stretch.

"What we are doing right now is exciting," Christensen said. "We just have to keep getting better every day and keep improving."

The Tigers host Morningside College on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Corn Palace. The No. 4 Mustangs (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday, falling 98-97 to Northwestern in Sioux City, Iowa.

DWU 16 22 16 20—74

MMC 18 19 11 18—66

Dakota Wesleyan (9-0, 3-0): Rylie Osthus 4-8 5-8 13, Erica Herrold 2-8 6-6 11, Ashley Bray 2-5 6-6 10, Chesney Nagel 2-6 1-3 5, Amber Bray 4-7 6-6 14, Madison Kuehl 2-2 0-0 4, Kynedi Cheeseman 1-2 0-0 2, Kristin Sabers 4-9 1-2 11, Sarah Carr 1-5 2-2 4, Mikaela Stofferahn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 27-33 74.

Mount Marty (3-5, 0-3): Ali Kuca 1-5 2-2 5, Logan Wagner 7-17 4-5 22, Denae Veldkamp 2-8 2-3 6, Kellie Winckler 3-4 1-2 7, Sammy Kasowski 2-6 0-0 5, Molly Koisti 1-2 0-0 2, Karissa Chamley 2-6 2-2 8, Mikayla Prouty 3-12 3-4 11, Ashley Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 14-18 66.

3-point field goals: DWU 3-17 (Osthus 0-2, Herrold 1-4, Ashley Bray 0-2, Amber Bray 0-2, Cheeseman 0-1, Sabers 2-4, Carr 0-2); MMC 10-32 (Kuca 1-3, Wagner 4-10, Veldkamp 0-1, Winckler 0-1, Kasowski 1-3, Chamley 2-4, Prouty 2-10). Rebounds: DWU 42 (Osthus 9); MMC 34 (Kasowski 8). Assists: DWU 12 (Osthus 3); MMC 11 (Veldkamp 2, Chamley 2, Green 2). Steals: DWU (Ashley Bray 2, Sabers 2); MMC 2 (Kasowski 1, Prouty 1). Blocked shots: DWU (3 (Osthus 1, Amber Bray 1, Sabers 1); MMC 3 (Veldkamp 1, Kasowski 1, Green 1). Fouls: DWU 16; MMC 23. Turnovers: DWU 7; MMC 10.