Martin wins weekly GPAC award
Dakota Wesleyan guard Tate Martin is this week's Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball player-of-the-week.
Martin, a senior from Mitchell, tallied a double-double with 15 points and 15 assists in a win over Dordt College. The 15 assists were a new career-high for the senior. On Saturday, Martin dished out six assists, while recording 22 points and was 9-of-16 from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc against Midland University.
Martin ranks No. 2 in the NAIA in total assists with 62 and No. 3 in assists per game with 8.8. The senior has 608 assists and entered Tuesday's game at Mount Marty 10 assists shy of the DWU all-time record held by Lynn Frederick since 1973-1977.