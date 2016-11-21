Of the 23 all-state selections, 14 players were from the teams of the four semifinalists in Class 9B this season: Colome, Corsica-Stickney, Harding County and Langford Area.

Langford Area had largest representation on the all-state team, with five representatives. The Lions on the team included quarterback Chance Olson, running back Lincoln Gibbs, center Zac Fries, defensive end James Erickson and defensive back Mason Larson.

Colome, which won the Class 9B state championship over Langford Area, had three all-state picks, led by Kelly O'Bryan at wide receiver, guard Matt Campbell and linebacker Wiley Heath.

The Jaguars from Corsica-Stickney had three selections to the team, with running back Clayton Menning, guard Reed Baan Hofman and defensive tackle Cordel Menning making up the contingent for the 10-1 team.

Harding County had three players picked to the squad, including wide receiver Trig Olson, tight end Jarett Jenson and defensive end Sterling Lee.

The all-state team includes two juniors in Corsica-Stickney's Cordel Menning and Langford Area's Larson.

Five players have been selected for a second straight year, as the Lions' duo of Olson and Gibbs return to the team. Jenson returns to the first team as a tight end, Clayton Menning moves from wide receiver to running back for his repeat all-state season and Hamlin's Kale Stieg returns to the all-state team as a linebacker after making it as a defensive end in 2015. Defensive tackle Cass Lytle (Wall) and fullback Jack Aesoph (Faulkton Area) are on the all-state team after garnering honorable mention marks a year ago.

Also on the team are Alcester-Hudson linebacker Gavin Doering, Northwestern linebacker Aubury Orr, Leola/Frederick defensive back Zach Sumption, Sunshine Bible Academy kicker Thomas Deressa and Wall's Jacob Linn and Allan McDonnell, who made the team as long snapper and special teams player, respectively.

Here is a capsule look at each player on the all-state team:

Offense

Quarterback — Chance Olson, Langford Area: As a senior, Olson had another big season to help him reach all-state honors. He ran for 2,039 yards on 182 carries and 31 touchdowns and passed for 816 yards and 16 touchdowns, earning offensive player of the year honors in the Lake Region Conference. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound standout finishes his career with 4,480 rushing yards and 66 touchdowns.

Fullback — Jack Aesoph, Faulkton Area: A hard runner and a strong blocker, Aesoph ran for 769 yards on 111 carries and six touchdowns in 2016, while adding 115 yards receiving and a score. He's a two-time all-Lake Region Conference pick and finishes with 1,864 yards for his career for the Trojans.

Running back — Lincoln Gibbs, Langford Area: Gibbs was hampered by injuries all season but still was able to show his explosiveness. He had 99 carries for 956 yards and 15 touchdowns and 17 total scores. Headed to play college football at South Dakota, Gibbs finishes his career with 4,636 yards and 78 career touchdowns.

Running back — Clayton Menning, Corsica-Stickney: A 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior, Menning earns his second all-state honor of his career. He ran for 1,043 yards on 95 carries and 16 touchdowns, while adding 266 receiving yards and five touchdown catches for the Jaguars team that finished 10-1 and reached the state semifinals.

Receiver — Kelly O'Bryan, Colome: O'Bryan was an all-around asset for the Cowboys, catching 31 passes for 525 yards and eight touchdowns and racked up 1,280 yards total yards of offense. For his career, the 6-foot senior and two-time all-Great Plains Conference pick he had more than 60 catches, 1,045 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was the Class 9B championship game's most outstanding back, as well.

Receiver — Trig Olson, Harding County: A "match-up nightmare" standing at 6-foot-6, Olson was a tough receiver to stop for the Ranchers. He had 34 catches for 656 yards and hauled in 12 touchdowns. "He opened up our entire offense," said coach Jay Wammen.

Tight end — Jarett Jenson, Harding County: A repeat all-state pick, Jenson had almost as many rushes as he did receptions for the Ranchers. Jenson had 50 receptions for 980 yards and 12 touchdowns, while the 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior had 48 carries for 327 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He finishes his career with more than 2,000 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns.

Guard — Matt Campbell, Colome: The defending Class B state champion in the shot put, Campbell helped paved the Cowboys to the state championship in Class 9B. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound lineman, who previously played for Gregory, was all-Great Plains Conference selection and a "good, hard-nosed football player," for coach Dale Krumpus. He was named the most outstanding lineman in the Class 9B championship game.

Guard — Reed Baan Hofman, Corsica-Stickney: A three-year starter at guard, he helped Corsica-Stickney go 19-3 as a team and blocked for back-to-back 3,000-yard rushing seasons for the Jaguars. A team captain, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound lineman was a two-time all-Great Plains Conference pick.

Center — Zac Fries, Langford Area: The 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior is a big reason why the Lions ran for more than 4,000 yards in 2016 and nearly 9,000 yards for the last two seasons. He converted from tight end to center for the Lions' 10-2 state runner-up season. "He was a key reason we were able to return to the Dome," Langford Area coach Paul Raasch said.

Defense

Tackle — Cordel Menning, Corsica-Stickney: A strong pass rusher at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, the Jaguars' junior proved he can cause havoc in the middle of the defense. He finished the season with 42 tackles, six sacks and an interception return for a touchdown.

Tackle — Cass Lytle, Wall: Lytle, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior, is on the all-state team after earning an honorable mention slot a year ago. He led the team with 94 tackles, with two interceptions and two-and-a-half sacks. He's been a team captain for three years and defensive MVP for the last two seasons, with "a motor that's always running," coach Kent Anderson said. He finishes his career with 156 tackles and six fumble recoveries, with hopes to play collegiately after high school.

End — James Erickson, Langford Area: The 6-foot-3, 210-pound pass rusher was a menace for the Lions with 53 tackles and nine sacks for the season, while recovering four fumbles. His smarts, coach Paul Raasch said, allowed him to be a quiet, tough leader for the Lions. He finishes his career with 77 tackles, 10 sacks and five fumble recoveries.

End — Sterling Lee, Harding County: A 6-foot, 195-pound senior, Lee led the Ranchers in tackles with 98, something coach Jay Wammen said was "unheard of," from the defensive end slot. Lee also added 24 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Linebacker — Gavin Doering, Alcester-Hudson: Doering was a defensive menace for the Cubs, making 86 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss, four sacks, with four forced fumbles and two recoveries. He wraps his career with 236 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss as a two-time all-Tri Valley Conference selection.

Linebacker — Aubury Orr, Northwestern: Orr, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound transfer from Aberdeen Central, racked up 72.5 tackles and two sacks for the Wildcats. He controlled the middle of the field and "brought a great amount of experience to our defense," coach Ben Buisker said.

Linebacker — Kale Stieg, Hamlin: "A great leader and great person" in the words of Hamlin coach Jeff Sheehan, Stieg was a defensive stopper for the Chargers. He had 98 tackles, four sacks, three fumble recoveries and 14 tackles for loss in 2016. As a two-time all-state player, Stieg closes his career with 312 tackles—including 45 for a loss—21 sacks, six fumble recoveries and an interception.

Linebacker — Wiley Heath, Colome: Standing at 5-foot-6, 155 pounds, Heath brought the heart for the Cowboys' defense. He had 92 tackles for the season and recorded 201 tackles for his career, along with 3.5 sacks. Coach Dale Krumpus said Heath's top traits included putting himself in the right position to make the play.

Back — Mason Larson, Langford Area: At 6-foot-7, few defensive backs loomed larger than Larson, who pulled down six interceptions for the Lions, including two returned for touchdowns. Larson had 54 tackles for the season, including 16 in the Class 9B title game. The junior has 97 tackles and seven picks for his career.

Back — Zach Sumption, Leola/Frederick: The Titans were led in the defensive secondary by the 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior, who had 61 tackles, three interceptions and three pass breakups for the season. A team captain who was a two-time all-conference pick in the Lake Region Conference, Sumption finishes his career with 115 tackles, 17 deflections and nine interceptions.

Special teams

Kicker — Thomas Deressa, Sunshine Bible Academy: Deressa only played for one season for the Crusaders, but was 15-for-19 kicking extra points and averaged 46.1 yards per kickoff, with three touchdowns. Coach Jamie McClain said Deressa has "the best natural leg strength" of any player he's coached and has potential as a possible college player.

Long snapper — Jacob Linn, Wall: The 6-foot, 240-pound senior Linn held down the line of scrimmage for the Eagles, securing the middle of the field for coach Kent Anderson. He was a team captain, an all-Western Great Plains Conference pick and was a player to "count on out on the field and in the classroom."

Special teams player — Allan McDonnell, Wall: A player that loves the weight room, McDonnell averaged more than 17 yards per return for the Eagles and was a team captain. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound senior is also an all-conference pick.

Honorable mention

Sam Podzimek, sr., Harding County; Aidyn Feldhaus, jr., Howard; Grant Whitney, sr., Lower Brule; Jarrett Brouse, sr., Lower Brule; Jeridan Jordahl, sr., Oldham-Ramona/Rutland; Michael Hofer, so., Howard; Sam Jensen, sr., Alcester-Hudson; Carter Elsier, sr., Wall; John Roe, jr., Hamlin; Isaac Kortan, sr., Colome; Ty Hofer, so., Hitchcock-Tulare.