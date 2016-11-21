Search
    NSU's Fredrickson nets 800th win

    By Daily Republic Sports on Nov 21, 2016 at 9:22 p.m.

    KEARNEY, Neb.—Long-time Northern State women's basketball coach Curt Fredrickson recorded his 800th career coaching win on Monday night.

    The Wolves (4-0) defeated Nebraska-Kearney 71-45 in Kearney, Nebraska, to give Fredrickson the milestone win.

    In his 38th season with the program, Fredrickson holds the status of second-winningest active NCAA Division II women's basketball coach. Barbara Stevens, of Bentley University in Massachusetts, is the active leader with a 961-268 record in 39 seasons.

    Fredrickson, an Aberdeen native and Northern State graduate, now has a career coaching record of 800-293.

