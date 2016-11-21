NSU's Fredrickson nets 800th win

The Wolves (4-0) defeated Nebraska-Kearney 71-45 in Kearney, Nebraska, to give Fredrickson the milestone win.

In his 38th season with the program, Fredrickson holds the status of second-winningest active NCAA Division II women's basketball coach. Barbara Stevens, of Bentley University in Massachusetts, is the active leader with a 961-268 record in 39 seasons.

Fredrickson, an Aberdeen native and Northern State graduate, now has a career coaching record of 800-293.