Flack, Mooney lead South Dakota past Kent State, 80-77
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Matt Mooney scored 17 points, Tyler Flack had a late offensive rebound and putback and South Dakota slipped past Kent State 80-77 on Monday night in the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Flack finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, Carlton Hurst scored 11 with 10 boards and Trey Burch-Manning scored 10 for South Dakota.
Flack made two free throws that gave South Dakota (5-0) a 78-77 lead with 1:17 to go. After a missed 3-pointer on the other end, Burch-Manning missed a driving jumper and Flack pulled down the offensive rebound and the Coyotes reset their offense. Mooney missed a 3 from the right wing but Flack was there for the putback with 11 seconds left.
Jaylin Walker scored six during a 17-5 run that put Kent State (3-1) up by one with 5:21 to play. There were five lead changes and two ties from that point.
Walker and Deon Edwin scored 19 apiece for Kent State.
South Dakota will face the winner of Houston-George Mason, and Kent State the loser, on Tuesday.