McCance makes all the throws in Gorilla romp

Already with his name written all over the school record books, McCance finished the season completing 117-of-179 attempts and threw for 2,321 yards, completing 30 touchdown passes and throwing just two interceptions.

"He deserves everything that goes his way," Gregory coach Brian Allmendinger said. "He has natural talent but he works hard."

McCance is frequently making an impact on the sidelines, as well. He's spark plug for the team's defense, constantly talking and motivating my teammates.

"I only play offense, so I've learned that's my way to impact the team on that side of the ball," he said.

Teammate Robert Vomacka didn't struggle to give credit to his quarterback following the game Thursday.

"There's not enough I can say about him," Vomacka said. "He's one of the best quarterbacks I've seen at the high school level. He scrambles, he gets people open, he can avoid the rush. We know we have to go get the ball."

Webster Area coach Tanner Christensen credited the ability to throw the ball in a variety of passing positions.

"No matter what he did, he could run around, plant his feet and still throw it a half a mile," Christensen said. "He's a heckuva quarterback and a dangerous, dangerous kid."

McCance pointed to his linemen and his receivers, whom he called the best corps in the state.

"It makes my job easier," he said. "We've all been playing together for a long time and we all know what we're going to. They're going to get open."