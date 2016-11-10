Send off scheduled for Friday for Kernel football team

Those wanting to send off the Kernel football team can line up along Capital Street in front of MHS at 2:15 p.m. Friday. After the championship, a welcome home celebration is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Corn Palace.

Mitchell (10-1) plays Harrisburg (9-2) at 7 p.m. today at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Doors open for the contest 90 minutes before kickoff. Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for students and can still be purchased at the DakotaDome or online at goyotes.com. Due to construction at the DakotaDome, parking is limited, with primary parking areas located to the east of the DakotaDome.