Miller, Schmidt lead all-ESD volleyball team

Miller had a team-high 341 kills, good for nearly four per set for the 17-8 Kernels, who finished third in the conference with a 12-4 league record. She hit .266 for the season, served 26 aces, made 45 blocks and had 365 digs.

Schmidt was the primary setter for the Kernels, helping Mitchell land a 34 percent kill percentage and posting 834 assists. She had 24 aces and served nearly 88 percent for the season, while recording 138 digs, 22 blocks.

Harrisburg had a 15-1 record in the conference, winning the league by a match over Huron.

All-Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball team

Aberdeen Central: Paiton Burckhard, jr.; Brandon Valley: Elsie Zajicek, sr., Becca Koehn, sr., Hanna Jellema, sr.; Harrisburg: Samantha Slaughter, sr., Avery Thorson, jr., Madison Wassink, jr., Rachel Nelson, jr.; Huron: Karissa Schroeder, sr., Jayda Shillingstad, jr., Hayvn Heinz, fr.; Mitchell: Mackenzie Miller, so., Mandy Schmidt, so.; Pierre: Elena Svingen, sr.; Watertown: Alexa Gloe, sr., Madison Smith, sr.

Conference standings: 1. Harrisburg 15-1, 2. Huron 14-2, 3. Mitchell 12-4, 4. Aberdeen Central 9-7, 5. Brandon Valley 8-8, 6. Pierre 6-10, 7. Watertown 5-11, 8. Yankton 2-14, 9. Brookings 1-15.