Miller, Schmidt lead all-ESD volleyball team
A pair of Mitchell High School sophomores were named to the all-Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball team.
Outside hitter Mackenzie Miller and setter Mandy Schmidt were named to the team, which was released Thursday. They are the only two sophomores on the team.
Miller had a team-high 341 kills, good for nearly four per set for the 17-8 Kernels, who finished third in the conference with a 12-4 league record. She hit .266 for the season, served 26 aces, made 45 blocks and had 365 digs.
Schmidt was the primary setter for the Kernels, helping Mitchell land a 34 percent kill percentage and posting 834 assists. She had 24 aces and served nearly 88 percent for the season, while recording 138 digs, 22 blocks.
Harrisburg had a 15-1 record in the conference, winning the league by a match over Huron.
All-Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball team
Aberdeen Central: Paiton Burckhard, jr.; Brandon Valley: Elsie Zajicek, sr., Becca Koehn, sr., Hanna Jellema, sr.; Harrisburg: Samantha Slaughter, sr., Avery Thorson, jr., Madison Wassink, jr., Rachel Nelson, jr.; Huron: Karissa Schroeder, sr., Jayda Shillingstad, jr., Hayvn Heinz, fr.; Mitchell: Mackenzie Miller, so., Mandy Schmidt, so.; Pierre: Elena Svingen, sr.; Watertown: Alexa Gloe, sr., Madison Smith, sr.
Conference standings: 1. Harrisburg 15-1, 2. Huron 14-2, 3. Mitchell 12-4, 4. Aberdeen Central 9-7, 5. Brandon Valley 8-8, 6. Pierre 6-10, 7. Watertown 5-11, 8. Yankton 2-14, 9. Brookings 1-15.