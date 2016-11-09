Kernels embrace 'All gas, no brakes' motto

"It's something that has been a real kickstarter for our defense," MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "It's something they've bought into and it's been fun to see that momentum grow as a theme of our defensive play."

Defensive coordinator Travis Carpenter has been given the credit for developing the 'All gas, no brakes' mantra. It's a motto the Kernels have rode to 10 straight wins and the school's first state championship game appearance in 23 years. Carpenter joked he's good at stealing from other people but also said both he and VanOverschelde found the phrase from the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team.

"It's fit our kids really well," Carpenter said. "Up front we have to go hard, our linebackers have to fly around and get to the football and our (defensive backs) have to do a good job covering the pass. You can't say enough about the kids we have and the effort they've given us all year long."

When No. 1 Mitchell (10-1) kicks off against No. 2 Harrisburg (9-2) in the Class 11AA state title game at 7 p.m. on Friday in the DakotaDome in Vermillion, the words 'All gas, no brakes' won't be hard to find as the words are on the team's DakotaDome T-Shirts.

"It's one of our sayings that we usually go to if we need to get going," senior linebacker and captain Cody Reichelt said. "That saying gets us going."

With 'All gas, no brakes' on their minds, the Kernel defense has allowed 13 points per game and has only allowed more than 20 points once this season. Mitchell has recorded 33 sacks, 100 tackles for loss, 23 interceptions, 19 pass deflections, 10 fumble recoveries and has scored two touchdowns this season.

"We try to be relentless on defense, flying around, making plays and never giving up," said Reichelt, who leads the Kernels with 94 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Alongside Reichelt, Briggs Havlik has 87 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery, while Kyle Foote leads the team with eight sacks in 11 games. Spencer Neugebauer and Sam Michels each have four interceptions, while Jed Schmidt leads the team with five picks, including two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

"He's always talking about keeping the foot on the pedal," VanOverschelde said about Carpenter's defense. "We just want to play forward and keep playing forward."

Reichelt added getting pressure on the Harrisburg quarterback will be crucial for the Kernels to have success defensively and added the 'All gas, no brakes' motto can be used for the offense as well.

"Offensively, we have that same style," said VanOverschelde. "Keep that foot on the pedal. We've had a lot to be thankful for and be positive about. We need to bring that same energy to the field on Friday night."

VanOverschelde said the team has been keeping things "simple and consistent" all week in preparation for playing in the DakotaDome.

"We hope that'll be a ingredient for success," VanOverschelde said. "We've tried to do things the correct way and no matter what happens, there isn't going to be one of us that has regrets because we didn't do the things we needed to do to be successful."