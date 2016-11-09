Cowboys, Lions to tussle in primetime title game

Both teams are expected to run a wide variety of offenses that can score seemingly at-will. Colome has scored nearly 42 points per game and has just allowed 79 points for the season, which has included a 10-game winning streak.

"We're pretty balanced and that's been such a big thing for us," Colome coach Dale Krumpus said. "We got three or four guys that can run the ball pretty well and we've got four or five receivers. We're not quite as big as (Langford) but we've got the speed."

The Lions, who average 49.6 points per game, will be without University of South Dakota recruit Lincoln Gibbs. Gibbs was the breakout star of the 2015 state championship game, rushing for 350 yards in a dominating win over Harding County in last season's Class 9B title game, a decisive 56-28 win. But Gibbs (hamstring) will be out today, said Langford Area coach Paul Raasch.

Gibbs has been battling a hamstring injury since track season and had been slowed by it again during the football season. He re-aggravated the injury in the second quarter of Langford's 61-44 semifinal win over Harding County on Saturday.

"We had a lot of things that were going against us at halftime and to our guys credit they regrouped and really battled tough in the second half and we were able to get the win," Raasch said.

Lions' quarterback Chance Olson responded with 442 rushing yards and eight touchdowns against the Ranchers.

"The biggest thing is their quarterback," Krumpus said. "He's the real deal. You can't let him get any running lanes and you have to keep him corralled."

Olson has accounted for 45 touchdowns, including 14 in the air and 31 on the ground, where he has rushed 166 times for 1,978 yards.

"We have to have a big game out of him or things won't go well for us if he doesn't have a big game and Colome knows that," Raasch said. "I'm sure they are going to be geared up to stop him."

Krumpus said the Olson effect is apparent on film.

"They run a lot of sweeps and stuff with the quarterback, and they're going to run a bunch of straight dives with the backs. They'll spread you out, too. They're going to be a tough team."

Krumpus said he was most pleased with the way that his team kept its focus after falling behind by seven points with just more than two minutes before rallying past Corsica-Stickney 28-27 in the semifinal round.

"They kept their heads," Krumpus said. "To the very last second, they knew they were in the game and they got the job done. We're probably going to need the same mentality (today.)"

Colome counters with quarterback Layton Thieman and running backs Kelly O'Bryan and Jackson Kinzer in an offense that is frequently diverse.

"Defensively, we are going to have to tackle well," Raasch said. "They have outstanding running backs and they run hard. They have got some speed. We are going to have to be ready to go and tackle."

After the Lions' state championship win in 2015—the first in school history—neither team can say it is a stranger to the DakotaDome. Today's game is Colome's seventh appearance in the state championship game, with victories in 1988 and 2007 and losses in 1981, 1987, 2006 and 2012, the last of which was when the current seniors were in the eighth grade.

"They were all at that game, all in the stands," Krumpus said. "They kind of know what to expect. It's going to be a big game, big atmosphere. We told the boys that it's going to be a little faster on that turf."

Krumpus, for one, is glad that Class 9B will have the night slot on what is Nine-Man Thursday at the state championships.

"Yeah, I think it's exciting," he said. "There's a lot of talent in this 9B championship on both sides. It's going to be good exposure for the kids on both teams to play on a big stage."