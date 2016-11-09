Gregory, Webster clash in Class 9AA title game

"It is great for us to be here," Webster Area (11-0) coach Tanner Christensen said. "We have got to try to go out and finish what we started and hopefully we can do that."

Standing in the Bearcats way are the Gorillas, who won the 2014 Class 9AA championship and have a handful of players that played in that contest.

Gregory (11-0) coach Brian Allmendinger said that experience should bode well Thursday.

"It is a different animal when you get inside and get on that carpet there in the dome," Allmendinger said. "I don't know how to explain it exactly."

The Gorillas reached this year's championship game on the strength of their high-powered offense. Gregory's offense is orchestrated by quarterback Andy McCance, who has passed for 2,063 yards and 24 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 682 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The junior has 3,392 career passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns.

McCance's primary weapon is Jayd VanDerWerff, who has 670 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Robert Vomacka (484 receiving yards/two touchdowns) and Joseph Veskrna (571 receiving yards/nine touchdowns) are also top targets for McCance. Vomacka also has 637 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while VanDerWerff has 820 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

"They have got a very high powered offense and being able to control that as best we can, limiting big plays and things like that is something that is a necessity," Christensen said.

On the flip side, the Bearcats feature more of a rushing attack and will look to control the clock. Webster's Riley Reetz has rushed for 1,289 yards and 16 touchdowns. Quarterback Kelby Hawkins has passed for 1,013 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Senior running back Hunter Gaikowski broke his collarbone in the third game of the season, but returned in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Gaikowski has rushed for 409 yards and six touchdowns in the past two games.

"He runs very, very hard," Allmendinger said. "We don't want to hit him high certainly. We have to make sure we tackle properly and stay low and wrap up and do all those fundamental things."

Both coaches said that doing all the other fundamental things Thursday will be key.

"It comes down to obviously eliminating big plays, creating more turnovers and having less turnovers," Christensen said.

"We have been pretty opportunistic on defense this entire year and hopefully that can continue," Allmendinger said. "I think we are going to need that to continue. You always want to win that turnover battle and just play smart defense."

Gregory is making its 10th appearance at the DakotaDome, with titles in 1998 and 2014. Webster is making its third trip to the dome, with titles in 1983, 2000 and 2003. Webster defeated Gregory in the 2003 Class 11B title game.