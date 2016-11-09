Selland makes South Dakota State signing official

Selland, the 6-foot-2 senior forward from Letcher, made the decision official during a ceremony Wednesday in the Sanborn Central High School gym, surrounded by friends and family.

"It's super exciting. It's kind of a dream come true," she said. "To be here and this morning and finally get it done, it's a great feeling to have it be official and become a Jackrabbit."

Selland said she never specifically set the goal of being a Division I athlete but knew she wanted to have college basketball in her future.

"It was something I wanted to do and fortunately, things fell into place," she said.

A two-time Daily Republic girls basketball player of the year, Selland averaged 23.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.1 steals while shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3-point range as a junior for the Blackhawks, who finished in third place in Class B a year ago. She's been a first-team all-state pick twice and has been all-conference in the Custer Battlefield Highway and 281 conferences for three straight years. Selland enters her senior season with 1,653 points, 728 rebounds and 411 assists in her career.

SCW co-head coach Tim McCain said the moment Wednesday was a reward for all of Selland's hard work.

"It's been an exceptional deal to have to see the growth she's had since she was seventh grader to her now as a senior," McCain said. "Those types of players don't come around here very often in a general small Class B South Dakota high school basketball."

McCain noted it's easy to see why Selland quickly became a coveted talent.

"She's just an exceptionally hard worker and she puts in a lot of time," McCain said. "She's just expanded her game and does so many things. She can step out and shoot the three and take the ball to the hoop and she has so many dimensions to her game that Division I coaches look for."

Selland recovered over the summer from hip surgery, meaning she was off the court for the start of the volleyball season. SCW coach Rick Olsen eased the standout hitter back into practice and matches with the goal of having her at full speed for the postseason, a plan which has paid off.

"It definitely tested my patience, but Olsen was looking out for me," Selland said. "I had to trust him and he knew what was best for me. In the end, it all worked out because I'm feeling great now and we've been playing well."

Selland is one of three players in the Jackrabbits' 2017 recruiting class, which includes guards Tylee Irwin (Wahpeton, North Dakota) and Lindsey Theuninck (North Mankato, Minnesota) for Jackrabbits' coach Aaron Johnston.

"We are excited to have Myah, Tylee and Lindsey join the Jackrabbit family!" Johnston said in a release. "Each of them brings unique qualities that fit well into our culture of success on and off the court. We have enjoyed building a relationship with these young ladies and their families and look forward to them positively impacting our program in the years to come."

Selland said he appreciated the chance to build a relationship with the coaches at SDSU, along with the ability to play close to home. She joins her sister, Shelby, who plays at Augustana on the South Dakota basketball scene.

"She's already been through most of it and she's been giving me the tips and tricks and the ins and outs of what it's like to play college basketball."

In the meantime, volleyball has her attention for at least a few more days, as SCW pursues a strong finish to the season.

"That's a feeling that never gets old," Selland said of SCW. "It's been our goal to get back to where we were last year and we've been after it all season. To have the hard work pay off, it's a great feeling."