Class B state volleyball field includes three area teams

Both the Black Panthers and the Blackhawks are returning to the tournament for a second straight year, while Lyman is back for the first time since 2013.

Seeded eighth, SCW (21-6) will kick matters off with a noon match against top-seeded Northwestern, as the Wildcats enter the tournament at 33-1. Following the match, will be No. 4 seed Parker (25-5) against No. 5 Harding County (29-3) at 1:45 p.m.

The night session includes the sixth-seeded Raiders (24-8) taking on the defending champions from No. 3-seed Chester Area (24-6) in a 6 p.m. match. Sully Buttes and Platte-Geddes will meet in the final game of the first round, with the Black Panthers (18-12) facing the 29-1 and No. 2 seed Chargers.

The semifinals will be played on the evening of Nov. 18, with the championship match scheduled for 8 p.m. Nov. 19. Tickets for each session of the tournament are $10 for adults and $6 for students.

State volleyball tournament

Class B

Nov. 17-19 at Huron Arena, Huron

Quarterfinals—Thursday

No. 8 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (21-6) vs. No. 1 Northwestern (33-1), noon.

No. 5 Harding County (29-3) vs. No. 4 Parker (25-5), 1:45 p.m.

No. 6 Lyman (24-8) vs. No. 3 Chester Area (24-6), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Platte-Geddes (18-12) vs. No. 2 Sully Buttes (29-1), 7:45 p.m.

Consolation semifinals—Friday

SCW/Northwestern loser vs. Harding County/Parker loser, noon

Lyman/Chester Area loser vs. Platte-Geddes/Sully Buttes loser, 1:45 p.m.

Semifinals—Friday

SCW/Northwestern winner vs. Harding County/Parker winner, 6 p.m.

Lyman/Chester Area winner vs. Platte-Geddes/Sully Buttes winner, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Seventh-place match, noon

Consolation championship, 1:45 p.m.

Third-place match, 6 p.m.

Championship match, 8 p.m.