Raiders coach Keith Herman said the team hit the ball well and played at the net.

"We, for the most part, took care of business hitting the ball. We had the ups and downs that tend to happen but it was kind of back and forth and we came up on top each time.

Shelby Schindler led Lyman with 18 kills and one block, while Raeann Patrick and Bailey DeJong each chipped in nine kills. DeJong added three blocks and Ashton Smith had six kills.

"I thought we played pretty good," Herman said. "We for the most part took care of business hitting the ball. We had a few ups and downs. They would have a momentum swing. It was kind of back and forth."

Hannah Thiry had 20 assists, while Carly Uthe added 18 assists and Sara Herman finished with 26 digs in the win.

Lyman (24-6) advances to the Class B state tournament, which be held Nov. 17-19 at the Huron Arena in Huron. No stats for Philip were available.

"It feels great. The girls are excited," Herman said. "It's a lot better feeling. It's a lot better to be celebrating and stopping for a victory meal."

Blackhawks advance past Arlington

ARLINGTON — For the fourth straight season, the Arlington Cardinals and the Sanborn Central//Woonsocket Blackhawks met in the Region 3B volleyball championship game.

And for the second straight year, the Blackhawks emerged on top, heading back to the Class B state tournament with a 3-1 win in Arlington.

Set scores were 26-24, 25-18, 17-25 and 25-21.

The Blackhawks (21-6) had a big night from Myah Selland, who had 30 kills, 17 digs and a block. Kyla Morgan had six kills, three aces, 21 digs and Kayla Olson had 38 set assists and 17 digs in the victory.

SCW coach Rick Olsen said the Blackhawks made a fierce rally in the first set to take it from Arlington late.

"It kind of took the air out of the game and then we won the second set and we got that 2-0 lead that is tough to come back from," he said. "I just have to credit the team for just fighting as much as they have this season."

Arlington was led by Jade Gallagher, who had 16 kills and three blocks. Madisyn Mutziger added eight kills and three blocks, while Jeryn Christensen had 18 digs and Michaela Baker recorded 28 assists in the loss.

SCW advances to the Class B state tournament, which be held Nov. 17-19 at the Huron Arena in Huron.