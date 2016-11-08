Flyers take down Hanson

Set scores were 25-19, 25-21, 19-25 and 25-18.

The teams traded lead to open the match, but with the match tied at 11, Chester reeled off five straight points for a 16-11 advantage for a commanding early lead.

The second set saw Hanson take a 14-11 lead only to see the Flyers go on a 9-4 run and take a 20-18 lead. The Beavers tied the set at 21 but the Flyers scored the next four points to claim the second set.

Chester seemed poised to make it a sweep, scoring the first four points, before Hanson responded with a 9-3 run and a 9-7 lead. Hanson took control of the set with another big run of 9-4 and an 18-11 lead.

The Flyers fought back and cut the Beaver lead to 20-18 but it was Hanson's turn to close the set out by scoring the next four points and trail two sets to one.

Chester exploded to a huge 20-9 advantage in the fourth set. The Beavers rallied to within 22-15 but would not draw any closer.

The Beavers (23-5) were led by Brookelyn Weber with 16 kills and four aces and Ashley Moe with 15 kills and two blocks. Heather Kayser had 24 assists, Tayah Waldera had 23 assists and Hannah Marquardt tallied 41 digs. Kelsey Bender had 21 digs and Allison Bahmuller scored two blocks.

Jadon Wages led the Flyers with 14 kills, 27 digs and two blocks followed by Hanna Reiff with 39 digs. Josie Wolf had 44 assists, Sarah Benson added 15 kills and Dakota Alfson had five blocks in the win.