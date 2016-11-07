Bultsma to show off versatility at SDSU

The 6-foot-3 center already has a skilled inside game, with an ability to block shots, rebound and score inside and SDSU coach Aaron Johnston intends to make use of those skills. On the flip side, the Plankinton native is athletic, smart and is capable of playing the perimeter, a trait of so many of the Jacks' successful teams in recent years.

"She picks things up incredibly well," Johnston said during a recent interview with The Daily Republic. "She's a bright, bright person and a bright, bright basketball player, so it will be a learning curve but her strength, her physicality that she plays with and her ability to pick things up, those are great. She's going to help us this year."

Bultsma said she's enjoyed her time on campus, so far, mainly the ability to get in step with her teammates and learn the ropes of Division I basketball. She said the change has been good.

"I've enjoyed it," she said. "Just, the process of getting to know everyone and getting to know everything new about playing at this level. You're playing at a different pace and it's a different game, so it's been an adjustment."

Johnston joked that Mount Vernon/Plankinton head coach Bill Marquardt was smart to keep Bultsma near the basket in her high school career.

"He did what any good high school coach would," Johnston said, laughing. "That was a good decision on his part. (Megan) would be the first to tell you that it's a very different role for her this season. It's not that she, as a player is uncomfortable but it's passing, it's the reads, the cuts we have in the offense. I think in pretty short order, she's going to get it. She picks things up incredibly well."

Having taller players who can play on the perimeter has been a regular facet of Johnston's teams, which have made the NCAA women's basketball tournament eight of the last nine seasons and have advanced twice in the national tournament to the round of 32.

At the same time, Bultsma represents something that Johnston and the Jackrabbits haven't always had many of: a true post player who has the size and the physicality to play Division I basketball.

"She's a true post player, in every sense of the word," he said. "We're going to need her presence inside and I think it's going to be a great addition for us."

Johnston said the versatile post player has been important with the varying types of opponents the Jackrabbits face in a season.

"In the Summit League, we play five-guard teams that will spread you out and shoot threes, so you have to handle that," Johnston said. "We're going to play an Oklahoma that will have six-foot-seven, six-foot-four that will go inside and try to pound it down your throat and that's a different style. And then on our side of it, I think we can take advantage of some teams with the personnel we have."

In her Titans career, Bultsma finished her career with 1,286 points, 720 rebounds and 361 blocks, while shooting 63.7 percent from the field. She dominated opposing offense by blocking shots, setting the school record with 12 blocks in a game. In her senior season as an all-state player in Class A, Bultsma averaged 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks, while shooting 69.8 percent from the field and 65.1 percent from the foul line.

Bultsma will be an understudy to starting center Clarissa Ober, a 6-foot-2 senior from Glencoe, Minnesota, who shares many of the same traits as Bultsma and is already among the best shot blockers in school history. Along with fellow center Jessica Mieras and starting forward Ellie Thompson, Bultsma has already learned a lot.

"They have so much knowledge and so many tips that they've given me," Bultsma said. "They're always helping me get in the right place at the right time. They know how to move the floor and it's just continuous for me to learn from them."

Bultsma said some of the veteran tips have included how important the SDSU support was, whether that's on the road, in Brookings or at the Summit League tournament in Sioux Falls.

"One of the thing that's cool is that at SDSU, there's always someone there cheering you on," she said. "We have fans that make it out to away games. You always have someone there."