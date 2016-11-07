Horton twins looking forward to title game together

And this week, they'll play together on the defensive line in the Class 11AA championship game for the Mitchell Kernels against the Harrisburg Tigers.

"I mean, this is going to be pretty cool. That's for sure." Myles said.

They're close in almost every way. They play next to each other at the two tackle positions on the defensive line. Myles is No. 60 and Michael is No. 61. They're both the same size, both soft-spoken and confident.

"When we've been growing up, we've always played together and that's pretty exciting to have our careers end together in the championship game," Myles said.

Mitchell coach Kent VanOverschelde said he's appreciated the chance to see the twins grow into young men and football players.

"It's fun to watch them grow over the years and develop," he said. "That's what this sport is about."

VanOverschelde said the two players are emblematic of what the Kernels hope to be on and off the field.

"When players are younger, they need to have time to adjust and develop and with those guys, they're so personable, they're so caring," he said. "It's just fun to have those types of people in our program because I know they're that type of teammates that have helped us get to the point where we're playing for a state championship."

Michael gave the scouting report on the pair, saying his brother was probably more explosive but that he was "jumpy" out of his stance. Both he said, are able to stand their ground in the middle of the defense.

"We've had a good time playing together," Michael said. "We know each other's games and I think that's helped us over the years."

Michael Horton has had 12 tackles on the season, two sacks and has recovered a fumble.

VanOverschelde said both players have a quickness on the line that has helped, as well. The Kernels will call on their defensive front to hold the line on Friday, against a Harrisburg offense that has rushed for nearly six yards per carry this season and 267 yards per game.

"We feel like they're going to be a real integral part of this game (on Friday)," he said.

Myles has been recovering from an offseason knee injury for most of the season, playing in the second half of the year and he's had tackles in three of the Kernels' last five games. He said it's been tough but he's been willing to fight through it.

"I just try to get therapy and work on it," he said. "Thankfully, things have worked out a bit here at the end."