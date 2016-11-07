Seven Kernels lead all-ESD football team

Neugebauer has carried the ball 193 times for 1,955 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns, averaging more than 10 yards per carry. That has included eight games of at least four three touchdowns and eight catches for 204 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Neugebauer is now the single-game, single-season and career rushing leader in MHS history.

Corbett, who plays at tackle, and Klingaman, who is the team's center, have paved the way for 4,275 yards through 11 games, including 3,694 rushing yards on the season. That comes out to 7.5 yards per carry and 335.8 yards per game, as Mitchell has ran for 59 touchdowns this season.

On defense, Reichelt is the team's leading tackler with 94 stops in 11 games, or 8.5 per game. He's also made 15.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Michels and Schmidt have anchored the team's secondary this season, with Schmidt making 52 tackles and five interceptions and Michels with four picks and 32 tackles. Schmidt's mark ties a single-season record in Kernel history since 1981.

Paulson, who handles both the kicking and punting duties for the Kernels, has hit 63-of-66 extra-point attempts this season and is 5-of-7 on field goals, including a long of 44 yards. He has 16 touchbacks on kickoffs and is averaging 29 yards per punt on 23 kicks. Four of those have been pinned inside the 20-yard line. Paulson was also an all-ESD selection in boys soccer this season, as well.

Mitchell (10-1) plays for a state championship in Class 11AA on Friday against Harrisburg—which won the 11AA division of the ESD—at 7 p.m. in Vermillion.

All-Eastern South Dakota Conference

OFFENSE

Aberdeen Central: Preston Barr, jr., back/receiver; Chase Jacobs, sr., lineman; Jake Flakus, sr., lineman; Brandon Valley: Alex Waltner, sr., quarterback; Spencer Grage, sr., back/receiver; Chase Grode, sr., back/receiver; Max Howard, jr., lineman; Tyler Nelson, sr., lineman; Brookings: Eddie Miller, sr., lineman; Harrisburg: Jack Anderson, jr., back/receiver; Justis Clayton, sr., back/receiver; Tanner Kippes, jr., lineman; Huron: Tye Evers, sr., back/receiver; Sam Kretschmar, sr., lineman; Mitchell: Spencer Neugebauer, sr., back/receiver; Chris Corbett, sr., lineman; Alex Klingaman, sr., lineman; Pierre: Peyton Zabel, jr., quarterback; Brad Dean, sr., back/receiver; Ty Paulsen, sr., lineman; Rapid City Central: Xander Knudtson, jr., back/receiver; Wanbli Rooks, sr., lineman; Rapid City Stevens: Mason Archambeau, sr., back/receiver; Peyton Oxner, sr., back/receiver; Watertown: Dane Stahl, jr., lineman.

DEFENSE

Aberdeen Central: Braiden Nelson, sr., linebacker; Collin Stoebner, sr., linebacker; Brandon Valley: Alex Wickersham, sr., defensive back; Matt Eigenberg, sr., defensive back; Cade Terveer, jr., lineman; Riley Schmeling, sr., lineman; Bryce Christie, sr., lineman; Brookings: Ryan Argust, sr., lineman; Harrisburg: Logan Warzecha, jr., linebacker; Brock Harris, sr., defensive back; Gage Anderson, sr., lineman; Huron: Nick Christensen, sr., linebacker; Hyland Heinz, sr., defensive back; Mitchell: Cody Reichelt, sr., linebacker; Sam Michels, sr., defensive back; Jed Schmidt, sr., defensive back; Pierre: Warrant Garreau, sr., defensive back; Levi Stoltenburg, sr., lineman; Rapid City Central: Jordan Ladson, jr., defensive back; Aren Wells, sr., lineman; Rapid City Stevens: Cam White, sr., defensive back; Jackson Hilton, sr., lineman; Watertown: Parker Schulz, sr., linebacker; Spencer Waege, sr., lineman; Macen Andrus, sr., lineman; Yankton: Michael Heine, sr., lineman.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Brandon Valley: Drew Jurgen, sr., kicker; Mitchell: Seth Paulson, sr., kicker.

FINAL STANDINGS

Class 11AAA: 1. Brandon Valley 4-0, T2. Aberdeen Central and Rapid City Stevens 2-2, T4. Rapid City Central and Watertown 1-3.

Class 11AA: 1. Harrisburg 5-0, 2. Mitchell 4-1, 3. Yankton 3-2, 4. Pierre 2-3, 5. Huron 1-4, 6. Brookings 0-5.