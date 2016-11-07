The Kernels (10-1) will play Harrisburg (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Fan bus tickets will be sold at Mitchell High School today (Monday, Nov. 7) from 3:30 p.m., to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and during the advance game ticket sales event on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The fan buses will be leaving Joe Quintal Field at 2:30 p.m. Friday and arriving at the DakotaDome at 4:30 p.m. Bus tickets are $10 per person and do not include admission to the game. Two buses have been reserved for Friday's game.

Advance tickets for the game go on sale Tuesday, starting at 5:30 p.m. at MHS and are $13 per person for reserved seating. Each person in line can buy a maximum of four game tickets. Mitchell has 1,300 reserved tickets and 600 student tickets for sale. After those tickets sell out, or after noon Wednesday, additional tickets can be purchased at goyotes.com through the University of South Dakota.

State championship game t-shirts are on sale now and orders must be submitted by noon Tuesday at the MHS office. Shirts can be picked up at the high school from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Harve's Sport Shop (213 N. Main St.), starting at 9 a.m.