Tigers sweep weekend at Pentagon NAIA event

Both the Tiger men and Tiger women picked up a pair of wins on Saturday and Sunday and remained undefeated in the process. The DWU women—ranked No. 3 in the country—defeated Dakota State on Saturday 83-64 and followed that up with an 80-62 win over Presentation on Sunday, improving to 4-0 on the young season.

Meanwhile, the No. 25-ranked DWU men's basketball teams shot well in both contests in Sioux Falls, picking up an 88-72 win over No. 14-ranked Dakota State and a 109-81 win over Presentation on Sunday, in which the Tigers scored 63 first-half points.

Defense, balance leads the way for Tiger women

In the Tigers' win over Presentation on Sunday, the DWU women saw 10 players make a mark in the scoring column, as the Tigers shot 48 percent.

That balance, along with the team's ability to defend and hold teams into the 60-point range in each game, were among the points that impressed coach Jason Christensen.

"We rebounded the ball well and our defense was good.

The Tigers doubled up the Saints on the glass—46-23—in rebounding, led by a 10-rebound game from Amber Bray. DWU had a 20-point game off the bench from Sarah Carr, who added seven rebounds. Erica Herrold scored 12 points, Rylie Osthus and Kynedi Cheeseman each added 10 points.

The Saints were led to 14 points from Macy Toelle and 12 points from Layana Wright-Ponder. DWU was 20-for-23 at the free throw line in the game and restricted PC to just four free-throw attempts for the game.

In Saturday's contest, DWU was led off the bench once more, this time with 19 points from Cheeseman, who shot 6-of-7 from the floor and drained all four 3-point tries in the 19-point win over DSU.

Ashley Bray scored 18 points and Ambery Bray added 12, while Sarah Carr had 11 points off the bench. The Tigers assisted on 23 of the team's 27 made field goals in the win and led by as much as 20 points late in the fourth quarter. Much like Sunday, DWU made 20-of-26 free throws in the contest.

"We had some different kids step up this weekend," Christensen said. "Kynedi stepped up, Sarah stepped up Sunday. We're sharing the ball and we had a lot of positive things happen. There's things to work on and we have to protect the ball but it was a good weekend."

The offensive flexibility has the approval of the head coach, so far.

"The neat thing about our kids right now is that with a strong team, there might be two or three players who are go-to players. Right now, I don't know who my go-to kids are because we've got a bunch that have stepped up and are playing well. That's a good problem to have right now."

The Tiger women are off for the week until Friday, when they play three games in three days. DWU will head to La Crosse, Wisconsin for the Viterbo Classic and will play Indiana-Northwest and Cardinal Stritch on back-to-back days, before heading to St. Cloud, Minn., for a game at Division II St. Cloud State on Sunday.

Men shoot lights out in weekend sweep

Shooting a combined 59 percent over two days, it was offensive firepower that carried the weekend for the DWU men's basketball teams.

"I was really happy with our competitive energy and our togetherness," said DWU coach Matt Wilber. "We really worked well together and for early in the year, we're going to take that and hopefully build off the success."

Jason Spicer had the standout weekend for the Tigers. In Saturday's win over Dakota State, the 6-foot-6 junior forward had 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists, converting 9-of-12 free throws and 8-of-13 field goals. On Sunday, Spicer scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds, shooting 8-of-11 from the field and 12-of-14 at the free-throw line.

"He has set himself up to have a good season," Wilber said. "Just from what he's done from last season to now, he's probably been our best guy as far as being in the weight room, working out and getting himself ready for the season. He's a captain for the first time. His stats are reflecting the work and that doesn't always happen. I'm really happy for him."

Against the Trojans, the Tigers took advantage of a rough shooting game for DSU, hitting 40 percent in the game and just 4 of 22 3-pointers. DWU outrebounded DSU 37-17 and had five players in double figures. In addition to the 25 from Spicer, Trae Vandeberg had 21 points and eight rebounds, Ty Hoglund scored 15 points, Tate Martin had 11 points and eight assists and Aaron Ahmadu had 11 points off the bench.

"They had a tough shooting day and so there were shots to be rebounded and we did our part on the glass," Wilber said. "But we've had games where if we were within 10 rebounds of them, we'd be happy, so that was a nice job by our guys."

On Sunday, the Tigers shot hot again, firing nearly 77 percent from the field and carrying a 26-point lead at halftime. Each of the five starters had at least 14 points, with Spicer scoring 28, Vandeberg scoring 23, 21 from Hoglund, 18 points and 11 assists from Martin and 14 from Ahmadu in his first career start. Through four games, the Tigers are averaging 96.7 points per game and hitting 56 percent of their shots from the field.

"We played a really good first half," Wilber said. "We had things clicking and we did a nice job of spreading the ball around and knocking down shots."

The Tigers (3-0) will host the Beau Keeter Memorial Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Corn Palace, with Bellevue (Neb.) in town at 7 p.m. Friday and Oglala Lakota visiting at 6 p.m. Saturday.