SD college football roundup: USF secures share of NSIC title

It is USF's first-ever regular season NSIC conference title in school history. This season, the Cougars recorded its 16th 10-win season and recorded its 50th win at the NCAA DII level.

Against Upper Iowa, the Cougars recorded 557 total yards, including 360 passing and a season-low 197 on the ground.

Leading the way was senior quarterback Luke Papilion, who completed 19-of-29 passes for 269 yards and a TD. He also added four carries for 24 yards and his 16th rushing TD of the season. Papilion, who had his 43rd career rushing TD and had 293 yards in total offense, extended his school record total in total offense with 11,929 yards, passing yards with 8,690 and rushing yards at 3,235.

South Dakota State 49, Missouri State 24

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Taryn Christion threw for 324 yards and a touchdown and South Dakota State bounced back from a loss to Illinois State to beat Missouri State 49-24 on Saturday.

Dallas Goedert caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown, and Jake Wieneke added six grabs for 144 yards for the Jackrabbits (6-3, 5-1 Missouri Valley), the sixth time the duo has simultaneously topped the century mark this season.

The game was tight throughout the first half, with South Dakota State holding a slim 21-17 lead at the break.But the Jackrabbits outscored the Bears 21-0 on consecutive rushing touchdowns by Kyle Paris, Brady Mengarelli, and Isaac Wallace.

Brodie Lambert threw for 224 yards for Missouri State (4-5, 2-4), including a 91-yard strike to Zac Hoover in the first quarter. Hoover caught three passes for 113 yards.

Southern Illinois 35, South Dakota 28

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Sam Straub passed for 339 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 68 yards and a score, and Southern Illinois escaped with a 35-28 win over South Dakota on Saturday after nearly blowing a 21-point fourth-quarter lead.

Southern Illinois (3-6, 1-5 Missouri Valley) led 35-14 with 12:11 remaining after Straub's 2-yard run capped a 14-play, 80-yard drive.

After trading punts, Michael Fredrick ran 34 yards on fourth-and-1 to cut the deficit 35-21 with 7:30 left. The Coyotes (4-5, 3-3) forced a punt then drove 82 yards in nine plays. Chris Streveler's 27-yard TD pass to Alonge Brooks capped it with 2:35 to play and made the score 35-28. South Dakota forced another punt, and Streveler led the Coyotes to Southern Illinois' 4-yard line, but Jeremy Chinn broke up Streveler's pass intended for Randy Baker with no time left.

Streveler threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice. He also ran for 113 yards and a score.

Augustana 63, Concordia-St. Paul 31

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Matt Heller's 250 receiving yards and three touchdowns helped the Augustana Vikings rout Concordia-St. Paul Saturday, scoring on nine of their 12 possessions in the game. The Vikings had 602 yards of offense and possessed the ball for just 19 minutes in the game and Trey Heid was 18-for-29 passing with 375 yards and five touchdowns, as Augustana (7-3) scored 35 points in the second half to extend a 28-10 halftime lead.

Northern State 66, Minnesota Crookston 14

ABERDEEN — The Northern State football team scored a school record 66 points Saturday and secured its first undefeated home season in 30 years with a 66-14 win over Minnesota Crookston. Northern improves to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the NSIC North. The Wolves had six rushing touchdowns and ran for 309 yards, including a 104-yard day for Stephan Erlandson and Northern cashed in on three Golden Eagles turnovers for a 42-7 halftime lead.

Black Hills State 21, Chadron State (Neb.) 19

CHADRON, Neb. — Phydell Paris ran for 164 yards and a new career rushing record at Black Hills State University while the defense intercepted five passes and recovered a fumble in a 21-19 victory at Chadron State Saturday afternoon.

Paris entered the game needing 78 yards to break the career rushing record, helping the Yellow Jackets defeat Chadron State for the first time since 1986. However, it was the defense that carried the Yellow Jackets (7-3, 6-3 RMAC) to victory, scoring two of the three Yellow Jacket touchdowns, including the game-sealing score in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Damon Goldhammer's 27-yard pick-six put BHSU up 21-12 with 42 seconds remaining.

Colorado Mesa 48, South Dakota Mines 38

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.—Despite 583 yards of offense, South Dakota Mines was outgunned Saturday, falling to Colorado Mesa 48-38.

After a 28-24 game drew to a stalemate after three quarters, the Hardrockers (5-5, 4-5 RMAC) scored twice in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 38. But a go-ahead field goal was blocked with 3:30 remaining and ran back 70 yards for the game's decisive score by Mesa, which clinched the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title at 8-2. Connor Silveria had 171 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Hardrockers.

Dakota State 24, Presentation 10

ABERDEEN — Dakota State led wire-to-wire Saturday evening at Swisher Field, halting their three-game losing skid with a 24-10 North Star Athletic Association victory over Presentation (6-3). The victory also clinched the third consecutive winning season — DSU's third straight year with six victories — for the first time since 1970's. A 70-yard interception return from Logan Weisser opened the scoring and Mitchell Galloway ran a punt back 52 yards to give the Trojans (6-4) a 24-3 lead midway through the third quarter.