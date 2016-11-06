Tigers send out seniors with a road win

Set scores were 25-21, 27-25, 17-25 and 25-20.

The season marked the end of the college volleyball careers of seven Tigers. Senior Lauren Tadlock recorded 23 kills and 17 digs in the win, good for a double-double. Tadlock finishes her standout Tiger career with 1,327 kills and 849 digs. She now sits in third place on the DWU all-time career kills list and 12th on the all-time career digs list.

Taylor Spence added 30 digs in the victory over the Flames. Spence finishes her four-year career with 591 kills and 1,637 digs, finishing fifth place on the DWU all-time digs list and was just three digs shy of the single-season record.

Mitchell native Dana Misiaszek tallied 11 kills and 18 digs in a double-double, finishing her career with 731 kills and 476 digs. Michelle Van Epps pitched in 41 assists, putting her in third place on the DWU all-time career assists list with 3,263.

The Tigers finished with at 18-14 overall and 4-12 in the GPAC, wrapping the season with a winning record for the first time since 1993. DWU narrowly missed the eight-team conference tournament, finishing ninth in the league.