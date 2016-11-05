No. 1 Warriors capitalize on No. 4 Seahawks' miscues

The Seahawks (7-4) outgained the Warriors 294-226, but five turnovers doomed the upset bid.

"Getting turnovers and capitalizing on four out of the five with touchdowns was huge," Winner head coach Dan Aaker said. "That's the story of the game."

BEE proved they were ready for the challenge of facing the Warriors, who won their 23rd straight game. On the first possession of the game, the Seahawks marched down and took a 3-0 lead after Jesse Grosdidier nailed a 35-yard field goal.

"Turnovers and penalties. We had a few too many self-inflicted wounds," BEE head coach Jeff VanLeur said. "Give our kids credit they competed. Win, lose or draw, we came and played hard and that's all I can ask of these kids."

After forcing a Winner punt, the Seahawks took over, but an interception gave the Warriors the ball near midfield. Winner capitalized on the first turnover of the game when Cameron Kuil scored on a three-yard touchdown run. Kayleb Brozik added a two-point conversion run to put the Warriors up 8-3 after the first quarter.

"Turnovers are big," Kuil said. "We were struggled on offense a little bit and the turnovers were the difference in the game."

BEE marched down into Winner territory once again but a Grossdidier missed field goal ended the drive. Winner responded with another scoring drive and took a 16-3 lead after Riley Calhoon scored on a six-yard touchdown run and Jayden Schroeder added the two-point conversion.

On the next possession, BEE committed its second turnover on a fumble and one play later Winner took a 24-3 lead after Drew DeMers hit Brozik on a 24-yard touchdown pass.

"They had a lot of momentum going and then we get the turnover and score on the next play," DeMers said. "They were cutting us down low and really stacking the box to slow our inside game. Their linebackers were really flowing to the ball and we couldn't get our outside run game going."

Grosdidier made his second field from 24 yards out as time expired to make the halftime score 24-3.

BEE finally broke through the Winner defense on a 26-yard touchdown run by Jamin Arend halfway through the third quarter, making the score 24-13. On the ensuing kickoff, Kuil raced down the field for a 94-yard kickoff return to reignite the Warrior sideline and boost the lead back up to 30-13.

"I caught the ball, Brozik blocked No. 2 and I was gone," Kuil said. "We knew if played up to our capability, we'd accomplish something great and we've got one more step to take."

Early in the fourth quarter, two more Seahawk turnovers led to eight more Warrior points as Brozik put the game away with four-yard touchdown run, putting Winner up 38-13.

"We're not hanging our heads at all," VanLeur said. "Give them a lot of credit, they have a great team. I'm very proud of this group. We played hard all the time and it's been a fun season."

Arend finished with 110 rushing yards and one touchdown, while Cole Gassman added 93 rushing yards for the Seahawks. Grosdidier went 8-of-22 for 83 yards and three interceptions.

For Winner, Schroeder led with 48 rushing yards, Kuil added 33 yards and Ty Bolton had 28 rushing yards. DeMers was 3-of-8 passing for 53 yards and a touchdown.

BEE 3 3 7 0—13

W 8 16 6 8—38

Scoring summary

First quarter

BEE: Jesse Grosdidier 35 field goal

W: Cameron Kuil 3 run (Kayleb Brozik run)

Second quarter

W: Riley Calhoon 6 run (Schroeder run)

W: Brozik 24 pass from Drew DeMers (Calhoon run)

BEE: Grosdidier 24 field goal

Third quarter

BEE: Jamin Arend 26 run (Grosdidier kick)

W: Kuil 94 kick return (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

W: Brozik 4 run (Brozik run)