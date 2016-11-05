Tigers convincingly take down Chargers

Turner was 22-for-31 passing for 317 yards and seven touchdowns, while rushing for 146 yards on 11 carries. That included a 69-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that ended any Briar Cliff beliefs that there would be a comeback from the 22-point halftime deficit.

The Tigers (7-3, 5-2 GPAC) racked up 589 yards of total offense, including 262 rushing yards. Lewis Hofer had a big day catching the ball for the Tigers, hauling in six catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Hayden Adams had 10 catches for 93 yards and three scores and Dustin Livingston had six catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Running backs John Fabrizius and Jonny Withrow combined for 104 rushing yards.

The Tigers scored 34 points in the first half, marked by five touchdown passes from Turner. On defense, the Tigers had 18 tackles for loss and held Briar Cliff (1-9) to just 3.1 yards per play and 202 yards for the day.

DWU will close the regular season next Saturday at Midland.

Scoring summary

First quarter

DWU: Hayden Adams 5 pass from Dillon Turner (Chase Murphy kick)

DWU: Lewis Hofer 27 pass from Turner (kick failed)

BCU: Evidanio Quinones 88 kickoff return (kick failed)

Second quarter

DWU: Dustin Livingston 22 pass from Turner (Gus Haskell kick)

DWU: Hofer 26 pass from Turner (Haskell kick)

BCU: Chance Barlow 14 run (conversion failed)

DWU: Adams 8 pass from Dillon Turner (pass failed)

Third quarter

DWU: Dillon Turner 69 run (Murphy kick)

BCU: Noah Ylagan 3 pass from Barlow (pass failed)

DWU: Adams 13 pass from Turner (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

DWU: Livingston 36 pass from Turner (Murphy kick)

BCU: Ylagan 2 run (kick failed)

RUSHING: DWU: Dillon Turner 11-146-1, John Fabrizius 9-53-0, Jonny Withrow 11-51-0, Luke Loudenburg 1-9-0, Shaye Slaughter 1-3-0, Gaige Marshall 3-1-0. BCU: Noah Ylagan 11-51-1, Chance Barlow 16-28-1, Angel Delgado 3-9-0, Colandus Rucker III 10-9-0, Joe Heinrichs 3-(-6)-0

PASSING (C-A-YDS-INT): DWU: Dillon Turner 22-31-317-1, Shaye Slaughter 1-3-10-0; BCU: Chance Barlow 11-20-132-0.

RECEIVING: DWU: Lewis Hofer 6-115-2, Dustin Livingston 6-99-2, Hayden Adams 10-93-3, Payne Ahrens 1-20-0; BCU: Kris Coleman 2-55-0, Noah Ylagan 2-36-1, Colandus Rucker III 2-27-0, Travis Ward 1-5-0, Tristan Jury 3-5-0, Conner Wilson 1-4-0