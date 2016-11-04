Set scores were 25-15, 25-11, 22-25, 25-27 and 15-4.

Myah Selland had a triple-double—21 kills, 10 blocks and 13 digs—for SCW in the win and Kayla Olson had 36 set assists without an error. Kyla Morgan had 10 kills and 14 digs for the Blackhawks. SCW had 13 aces, led by seven from Maddie Vermeulen. Tristan Ziebart had 13 digs and four aces.

The Vikings (11-14) had 12 kills and eight blocks from Sam Dowling, with Lauren Rick tallying 51 digs and nine kills.

SCW (20-6) advances to the Region 3B championship match against Arlington, which will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Arlington.

District 9B

Parker 3, Freeman Academy/Marion 0

FREEMAN—Parker clinched a return trip to the Region 5B championship with a three-set win over Freeman Academy/Marion Friday night in the District 9B championship match.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-18 and 25-17.

Parker's Rylie Christensen had 16 kills and MaKenzie Dean had 31 set assists and 10 digs. Grace Leberman had 10 digs and Hannah Viet had six blocks and eight kills.

For the Bearcats (14-12), Chelsey Heeg had 15 kills and three digs, while Annie Carlson had four kills. Amy Ptak had 25 assists and Emily Heeg had 11 digs.

Parker (24-5) will advance to the Region 5B championship match Tuesday against Alcester-Hudson in Alcester.

District 12B

Burke/South Central 3, Avon 0

MARTY—Burke/South Central emerged with a three-set victory to clinch the District 12B volleyball championship Friday over Avon in Marty.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-22 and 25-12.

Taylee Indahl and Lahna Matucha each had 10 kills and two aces and Madison Wischmann had 21 set assists and three aces. Indahl and Teah Serr shared the team high with eight digs.

Avon (13-13) had eight kills each from Kacie Mudder and Livi Jurrens. Hanna Powers had 19 assists and Hannah Reeves had 15 digs and two aces.

Burke/South Central (19-10) will take on Platte-Geddes on Tuesday in the Region 6B championship match at a neutral site to be determined.

District 2B

Championship

Northwestern def. Warner, 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-6

District 3B

Championship

Potter County def. Herreid/Selby Area, 17-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-12

District 4B

Championship

Sully Buttes def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-9, 25-9, 25-9

District 6B

Championship

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. James Valley Christian, 25-15, 25-11, 22-25, 25-27, 15-4

District 8B

Championship

Hanson def. Ethan, 25-20, 25-17, 25-27, 25-23

District 9B

Championship

Parker def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-10, 25-18, 25-17

District 11B

Championship

Platte-Geddes def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-10, 25-18, 25-21

District 12B

Championship

Burke/South Central def. Avon, 25-21, 25-22, 25-12

District 14B

Championship

Philip def. Rapid City Christian, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 27-25, 15-7

District 15B

Championship

Timber Lake def. Dupree, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18

District 16B

Championship

Harding County def. Bison, 25-21, 25-17, 19-25, 26-24