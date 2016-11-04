Neugebauer's monster game pushes Kernels into title game

The senior running back set a school record with 325 rushing yards on 33 carries and four touchdowns. He also added two tackles and an interception in the win and earned the admiration of all his teammates after the game.

"I'll take him over any kid in the state," senior Jed Schmidt said about Neugebauer. "It's pretty special having him on our team and knowing he's got our back."

The senior speedster claimed the all-time touchdown record in a single season for a South Dakota football player in 11-man football with 39 touchdowns (35 rushing, four receiving). Neugebauer broke Madison's Rush Milne's record of 35 touchdowns in 2013 (33 rushing, two receiving).

"Spencer Neugebauer is just a special player," MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "With that offensive line, our scheme and what we've been able to put together throughout the course of the season helped him achieve that record. He's a special young man and a special player."

No. 8 continued his stellar season and now owns the MHS single-game rushing record (325), single-season rushing record (1,955) and career rushing record (3,422) with one game left to play in his prep career.

"It really humbles me and I don't even know what to say about it," Neugebauer said. "It's a lot to take in right now."

Fellow senior captain Cody Reichelt didn't struggle to sum up Neugebauer's accomplishments this season.

"It's unbelieveable," Reichelt said. "He's such a special player and I'm honored to have him as a teammate. There's no other player like him."

On Friday against the Governors, Neugebauer posted highlight reel touchdown runs of 47 yards and 46 yards, while adding 15-yard and one-yard scores. While he is still undecided on his future plans, Pierre head coach Steve Steele said he hopes to see Neugebauer playing college football.

"He's one of those special talents that you don't always see coming out of small schools," said Steele, who joked he's glad he won't have to face Neugebauer again. "You don't see those kind of kids all the time. It's fun playing against to those type of guys, but scheming against them isn't much fun."

Neugebauer's teammate in the backfield, running back Sam Michels, who has 629 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season, said he enjoys watching Neugebauer run as much as the crowd.

"It's really fun to watch him run and do all those crazy things," Michels said. "He's an amazing athlete. He's a strong kid and he's very fast."