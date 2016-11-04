Platte-Geddes captures District 11B crown

The set scores were 25-10, 25-18 and 25-21 in favor of Platte-Geddes.

"It feels so good," Platte-Geddes senior middle hitter Alexis Peterson said. "We really struggled against them earlier this season, and just the fact that we could comeback and attack it like that, I am just really impressed."

Platte-Geddes dominated the first set and prevented Kimball/White Lake from making late rallies in the last two sets to secure the sweep.

"We had a lot of errors in that first set and then it seemed like we would get to point 16, 17 and then we just continued to make those errors and you have to execute at the net," Kimball/White Lake coach Sarah Deffenbaugh said. "We struggled doing that tonight against a very good team."

The Black Panthers utilized the 6-foot Peterson and 5-foot-10 senior hitter Jada Nelson to control things at the net. Peterson finished with 11 kills and four blocks. Nelson added 14 kills.

"They have to control the net and also block," Platte-Geddes coach Jill Kemnitz said. "That is mainly what they focus on and they did an excellent job tonight."

The Black Panthers jumped out to a 13-6 lead in the first set and later led 18-9. Deffenbaugh called a timeout, but Platte-Geddes went on a 7-1 tear to go ahead 1-0 in the match.

"That was incredible," Peterson said about the start. "I am so proud of my team for just coming out so strong like that."

Platte-Geddes also topped Kimball/White Lake in the first set in the first meeting, before the WiLdKats pulled out the five-set victory but on Friday, KWL could not do it again.

"We were really excited because they are a very good team," Kemnitz said. "They could have easily beaten us 3-0. We match up very well and it was really who comes out and just kind of gets things done and stays clean and in system and that ended up being us tonight."

The Black Panthers led both of the second and third sets, but the WiLdKats went point-for-point with them. However, KWL could never take the lead late as the Black Panthers pulled away in each set.

"I said whoever is going to be the most consistent team and the most aggressive is going to win and they came out hitting the ball very well," Deffenbaugh said. "They were very consistent at the net and we just couldn't quite get it together."

Brooklyn Donald led the WiLdKats with 11 kills and 14 digs. KWL finishes its season with a 19-6 record.

"We came up a little short tonight," Deffenbaugh said, "but we had some really good teams that we beat and it has been a really good season for us."

The season continues for Platte-Geddes. The Black Panthers (17-12) will play Burke/South Central in the Region 6B title match on Tuesday, with the site to be determined. The winner will advance to the Class B state tournament Nov. 17-19 in Huron.

"We went to state last year and I really think we can do it again," Peterson said.