Colome, Corsica-Stickney to settle season score in Class 9B

The No. 2 seeded Jaguars (10-0) and No. 3 Cowboys (9-1) met in the first game of the season—a 16-14 Jaguars win—setting the table for the contest Saturday to decide who advances to the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. today in Corsica.

Since that week one defensive battle, neither side has lost and both teams have shown explosiveness on offense and an ability to stop the opposition on defense. The raw numbers are similar: Corsica-Stickney has scored 467 points for the season, allowing just 58, while Colome has scored 432 points and allowed 52 points.

Both teams were in similar situations a year ago and traveled on the road for the Class 9B semifinals, losing close contests. Corsica-Stickney traveled to Langford Area and battled to a 35-26 loss, while Harding County topped Colome 28-22 in Buffalo on Semifinal Saturday a year ago.

Colome coach Dale Krumpus—in his first year at the helm for Colome—said his team was ready to play today's game on Tuesday, one day after a convincing win over Hamlin 38-8 in the quarterfinals.

"If they could have played the game then, they would have," he said. "I feel like we're ready and they've handled it pretty well to this point."

Colome has seen sophomore quarterback Layton Thieman settle in as the team's leader of the Cowboys' spread attack and three ball carriers in seniors Kelly O'Bryan and Will Cahoy and sophomore Jackson Kinzer helping to move the ball.

"We've settled in quite a bit offensively and we've become more diverse and that's allowed us to open things up," Krumpus said. "Layton has handled our offense very well this season."

Corsica-Stickney had its closest test of the season since beating Colome in week one on Monday, a 29-26 win over Oldham-Ramona/Rutland in the quarterfinals.

Clayton Menning and Cordel Menning will be the players to stop for the Jaguars' offense. Both players have run for 16 touchdowns, with Clayton Menning rushing for 1,023 yards and Cordel Menning rushing for 559 yards. Bryce Plamp (615 yards, five touchdowns) and Jaden Barse (six rushing touchdowns) have been part of the scoring as well.

Landon Bruinsma has completed nearly two-thirds of his passes this season, throwing for 704 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Jaguars. Christian DeLange is the leading tackler with 42 stops for the C-S defense and Reed Baan Hofman has a team-high seven sacks. (Despite numerous attempts, Corsica-Stickney coach Jason Broughton could not be reached for this story.)

Krumpus said the Corsica-Stickney team continues to improve as the season wears on.

"They just get better," Krumpus said. "They don't run a lot of plays but they run them very well. It's going to be a great challenge."

In the Aug. 27 game in Corsica, the Jaguars forced three turnovers by Colome, including a third-quarter fumble inside the Cowboys' 5-yard line and Cordel Menning's 2-yard touchdown run put C-S up 16-14 in the third quarter and held up as the final score. Colome had a 14-0 lead after the first quarter in that early season game. Krumpus said penalties and turnovers were an issue in the first contest and likely will decide today's game as well.

"Our kids know they have to play Colome football and we'll be fine," he said.

The Jaguars have not made a state championship appearance as a co-op. Corsica was the state champions in Class 9B in 1986 and 1999. Stickney, while co-oping with Mount Vernon, won state championships in 1999 and 2000 in Class 9AA and finished second in 2005.

Colome has made six state championship appearances, all in Class 9B, winning state titles in 1988 and 2007.