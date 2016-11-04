DWU looks to bounce back against Briar Cliff

The No. 18 Tigers will play at Briar Cliff at 1 p.m. today in a GPAC football game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. DWU is coming off a 39-6 loss against Morningside College, which is ranked No. 5 in the nation and is in the driver's seat to win the conference crown.

DWU will now play a team at the opposite end of the spectrum, as the Chargers are 1-8 overall and have yet to win a GPAC game (0-6).

Despite playing the lowly Chargers, the approach hasn't changed for the Tigers.

"We treat it the same," DWU defensive lineman Cohl Ratermann said. "In our conference, anybody can win any week. We have great teams in the GPAC. We all prepare equally as best we can."

The Tigers (6-3, 4-2 GPAC) playoff chances took a hit with last week's defeat, but still has a glimmer of hope to make the postseason.

"In terms of playoffs, you lose a game and you are out," DWU coach Ross Cimpl said. "We know that for sure. That has got to be motivation for us."

Dakota Wesleyan is playing for something else late in the season. With two more wins, the senior class would win 32 games and be the winningest class in program history.

"They would average eight wins a year for four years and that is a big deal," Cimpl said. "So there are a lot of things for us to play for."

DWU quarterback Dillon Turner will look to bounce back after a tough outing against the Mustangs. Turner completed 12-for-27 attempts and 158 passing yards, while rushing for 39 yards. It was a below average game for Turner, who ranks second in the NAIA in total offense with 3,308 yards and is fourth in total offensive yards per game (367).

"You are dealing with one of them—in our opinion—one of the best players in this conference and one of the top players in NAIA," Briar Cliff coach Tom Rethman said. "He is having a heck of a year. He is obviously the catalyst to what they do this year offensively."

The Chargers will start quarterback Chance Barlow under center. Barlow started the first games of the season before going out with an injury.

"I think that gives them a little bit of life and inspiration, too," Cimpl said about Barlow returning. "Because they can run some of their normal stuff and normal schemes."

Due to a variety of other injuries, the Chargers have played five total players at quarterback.

"We have had our own unique challenges," Rethman said. "We have gone through five quarterbacks this year. We haven't played a true quarterback in four weeks. We have been direct snapping to running backs and wide receivers. It has been an interesting year."

The Tigers were controlled up front last week against Morningside, one week after dominating the line of scrimmage against Northwestern College.

DWU will try to get back to dominating this week.

"We have to really dominate the line," Ratermann said. "We are assuming they are going to be a heavy run team. So the defensive line is going to be a big key this week."

On the flip side, the Chargers' offense will attempt to stay on the field as best long as they can.

"We have to be able to sustain drives," Rethman said. "We have to be able to pick up some first downs and really try to shorten the game and keep the Tigers offense off the field as best we can."

No. 18 Dakota Wesleyan (6-3) at Briar Cliff (1-8)

When/Where: 1 p.m. today at DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Last meeting: Dakota Wesleyan defeated Briar Cliff 55-14 last season in Vermillion.

Coaches: DWU's Ross Cimpl, fifth year; Morningside's Tom Rethman, ninth year.

Note: Cimpl's career record is 36-15, putting him third on the DWU all-time wins list. Cimpl is two wins behind DWU great Bud Dougherty. . . . Today is the 14th meeting between Dakota Wesleyan and Briar Cliff University. The Tigers lead the all-time series 9-4. . . . Dillon Rork is the leading DWU tackler with 62 tackles, including 12 for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Dakota Wesleyan University Projected Starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight, hometown)

Offense

QB: Dillon Turner, jr., 6-1, 220, Salem, Ark.

RB: Jonny Withrow, so., 5-11, 175, Kimball, Neb.

WR: Hayden Adams, jr., 6-2, 190, Villa Park, Ill.

WR: Dustin Livingston, sr., 6-1, 190, Irene

FB: Payne Ahrens, so., 6-4, 225, Gretna, Neb.

TE: Tyler Fortuna, jr., 6-5, 235, Gillette, Wyo.

LT: Trevor Wietzema, so., 6-3, 285, Worthington, Minn.

LG: Zach Duin, so., 6-1, 260, Minneapolis

C: Levi Rozeboom, so., 6-2, 265, Inwood, Iowa.

RG: Damon Macleary, jr., 6-1, 260, Cheyenne, Wyo.

RT: Cody Cook, so., 6-3, 260, Harrisburg.

Defense

DL: Brady Mudder, sr., 6-3, 230, Garretson

DL: Cohl Ratermann, sr., 6-5, 315, Colome

DL: Zack Clement, so., 6-4, 230, Hartwick, Iowa

LB: Nathan Dahl, sr., 6-1, 205, Shelby, Neb.

LB: Austin VanPoole, jr., 5-10, 215, Yuba City, Calif.

LB: Adam Bormann, sr., 6-0, 230, Stickney

LB: Dillon Rork, so., 6-3, 210, Grand Island, Neb.

CB: Cody Bonte, sr., 6-1, 190, Garretson.

S: Trey DeCroock, so., 6-2, 190, Sioux Falls

S: Charlie LaRoche, jr., 5-11, 200, Lower Brule

CB: Matt Jensen, sr., 5-11, 170, Viborg.

Special Teams

K: Gus Haskell, sr., 5-10, 175, Dell Rapids

P: Sam Naasz, fr., 6-1, 210, Winner

H: Luke Stephens, sr., 6-2, 175, Chico, Calif.

LS: Brady Mudder, sr., 6-3, 230, Garretson

KR: Hunter Young, fr., 6-0, 190, Tyndall

PR: Dustin Livingston, sr., 6-1, 190, Irene

Briar Cliff Projected Starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight, hometown)

Offense

QB: Chance Barlow, so., 6-0, 205, D'Hanis, Texas

RB: Trey Rucker, fr., 5-5, 170, Lee's Summit, Mo.

WR: Tristan Jury, fr., 5-9, 170, Vail, Ariz.

WR: Conner Wilson, fr., 6-0, 180, Bloomfield, Neb.

WR: Kris Coleman, jr., 6-1, 185, Moreno Valley, Calif.

TE: Cam Delgado, fr., 5-11, 235, Katy, Texas

LT: J.C. Haight, fr., 6-4, 270, Scottsdale, Ariz.

LG: Josh Canter, sr., 6-0, 270, West Haven, Utah

C: Sheldon Edwards, jr., 5-7, 250, Fontana, Calif.

RG: Trae Clark, jr., 6-6, 357, Cincinnati, Ohio

RT: Calee Ewing, sr., 6-5, 300, Temple, Texas

Defense

DL: Kevin Occil, sr., 6-2, 225, Houston, Texas

DL: Sean Roberts, jr., 6-2, 270, Olympia, Wash.

DL: A.J. Allen, jr., 6-3, 270, Houston, Texas

LB: Ryan Dozier, jr., 6-0, 220, Covington, Wash.

LB: Tyler Addison, fr., 5-10, 210, Westmoore, Okla.

LB: Materno Hassan, jr., 6-0, 205, Carlsbad, Calif.

LB: E.J. Garcia, so., 6-2, 215, Santee, Calif.

CB: Evidanio Quinones, sr., 5-7, 153, San Antonio, Texas

FS: Nate Ericson, sr., 5-10, 182, Hawarden, Iowa

SS: Jacob Diaz, so., 6-0, 187, Winchester, Calif.

CB: Angel Delgado, jr., 5-8, 155, Fontana, Calif.

Special Teams

K: Noah Ylagan, so., 5-9, 213, El Cajon, Calif.

P: Jacob Diaz, so., 6-0, 187, Winchester, Calif.

KR: Angel Delgado, jr., 5-8, 155, Fontana, Calif.

PR: Angel Delgado, jr., 5-8, 155, Fontana, Calif.

LS: Brian Fiedler, fr., 5-9, 195, South Sioux City, Neb.

H: Jacob Diaz, so., 6-0, 187, Winchester, Calif.