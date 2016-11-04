MCM lands three on I-29 all-conference team

In addition to the three all-conference selections, quarterback Kendall Gassman, offensive tackle Ryan DeBoer and wide receiver Joey Eickman. All six MCM honorees are seniors.

The Fighting Cougars finished third in the five-team league with a 2-2 record and finished 4-5 for the season with a loss to Tri-Valley in the first round of the Class 11B playoffs.

Milbank Area was the conference champion with a 4-0 record, with Sioux Valley finishing second with a 3-1 mark. Flandreau was fourth and Sisseton was fifth in the final league standings.

I-29 football all-conference selections

Flandreau: Josh Pauley, jr., OT/DT; Dawson Blum, sr., RB/DB; Milbank Area: Jake Anderson, sr., DB/RB; Tanner Gauer, sr., DB/RB; Cole Dockter, jr., LB/RB; Jonathan Ash, jr., QB; Jacob Karges, so., LB/RB; McCook Central/Montrose: Trevor Wilkinson, sr., RB; Collin Cleveland, sr., RB; Caleb Krouse, sr., OG; Sioux Valley: Matt Larson, sr., FB; Nick Strasburg, sr., WR/TE; Chance Goodfellow, sr., TE; Andrew Mullaney, jr, OL; Sisseton: Hunter Medenwald, sr., QB; Justin Brockel, sr., RB.

Honorable mention

Flandreau: Dylan Rice, sr., QB/LB; Brendan Ten Eyck, jr., RB/LB; Kasen Grengs, sr., TE/DB; Milbank Area: Taran Mogard, sr., DL/OL; Tanner Kettwig, jr., DL/OL; Ethan Paysen, jr., DB/WR; McCook Central/Montrose: Kendall Gassman, sr., QB; Ryan DeBoer, sr., OT; Joey Eickman, sr., WR; Sioux Valley: Alec Bultje, sr., QB; Chase Ringheimer, jr., TE/WR; Tyler Schwartz, jr., RB; Sisseton: John Toelle, sr., OG; Kaeden Metz, jr., OT; Josh Currance, sr., OT.