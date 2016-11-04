Gregory, Stanley County to revive old rivalry

"You ask kind of the older people down here in Gregory, and they will all tell you stories about Stanley County and Gregory football games," Gregory coach Brian Allmendinger said.

The two programs met in some memorable battles during their Class 11B heydays. They combined to play in 12 Class 11B state title games.

Gregory defeated Stanley County 20-6 in the 1998 state championship game, after Stanley County won the regular season meeting. The Buffaloes and Gorillas also clashed in a double overtime affair the year before in Fort Pierre, with Gregory coming out on top 21-20.

"I guess over the years there were epic battles between Gregory and Stanley County," second-year Stanley County coach Tom O'Boyle said. "It is nice to rekindle the Stanley County end of things and have us back in the hunt."

The teams no longer play each other in the regular season, but their rivalry was rekindled in last season's Class 9AA playoffs. The Buffaloes knocked off the Gorillas 32-8 in the first round and advanced to the semifinals, where they lost to eventual state runner-up Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (40-34).

Stanley County was hit hard by graduation after last season's 9-2 campaign. The Buffaloes started this season 0-2 against Potter County (26-21) and Sully Buttes (39-6)—two teams still alive in the Class 9A playoffs.

"Since that time, our kids have righted the ship," O'Boyle said. "We just decided that is not the season we wanted and we have certainly gotten better every week."

It continued last week when the Buffaloes turned heads with their 35-28 quarterfinal win over Wolsey-Wessington, the defending state champions. Stanley County enters Saturday's game with an 8-2 record.

"Nobody was really talking about them and I am not sure why, because they are an extremely good football team," Allmendinger added about Stanley County.

The Buffaloes are powered by a rushing attack that features seniors running backs Trey Montana, Morgan Masteller and sophomore quarterback Riley Hannum. Montana has racked up 1,192 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns, while Masteller has rushed for 823 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hannum has rushed for 486 yards and five touchdowns, to go along with 850 passing yards and eight touchdown passes.

"They have got a good combination of size and speed," Allmendinger said. "They play really good defense. Their line on both sides of the ball is just extremely good."

The Gorillas haven't lost since that first round exit last season and are 10-0 going into Saturday's contest. Gregory's closest game this season was a 40-36 shootout win over Wolsey-Wessington in late September.

The Gorillas have scored more than 30 points in each game this season. The high-powered offense is engineered by junior dual-threat quarterback Andy McCance, who has passed for 1,842 yards and 22 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He also has 559 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Senior running back Robert Vomacka has 612 rushing yards and four touchdowns and 457 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season. Junior Jayd VanDerWerff has recorded 709 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns and 506 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this year. Senior Joseph Veskrna (563 receiving yards and nine touchdowns) is also a dangerous weapon for the Gorillas, who won the 2014 Class 9AA state title.

"They are very clean in what they do," O'Boyle said. "They give you a lot of formations. They make you pay attention to where certain players line up and they have a talented quarterback that has the ability to extend plays with his scrambling ability and they have really good receivers that will go get the football."

The winner will play the Webster Area-Baltic winner in the Class 9AA state championship game on Nov. 10 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

The winner will also continue its run through a tough Class 9AA field, which is widely considered the best division in South Dakota this season.

"Whoever plays for the championship and goes onto win it, I have said it all along is really going to be a true champion, because there are so many good teams," Allmendinger said about Class 9AA.