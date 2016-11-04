Powerhouses meet for first time in 11B semifinal

Since 1981, the Seahawks have won six nine-man titles (2001, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2013) and Winner has won six 11-man titles (1981, 1987, 1989, 2009, 2012 and 2015). Before co-oping with Emery and Ethan, Bridgewater won a Class 9B state title in 1981.

Both teams stand in each other's way of making another trip to the DakotaDome and both teams play similar styles highlighted by a smashmouth rushing attack and hard-nosed defense.

"They play physical and they try to do a lot of the same things we do," Winner head coach Dan Aaker said. "On the defensive side of the ball, they get after it. A lot of similar styles and a lot of similar philosophies."

Winner (10-0) is looking to extend its 22-game winning streak and defend its state championship. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (7-3) is no stranger to semifinal contests, but the Seahawks are playing in the Class 11B semifinals for the first time since making the jump to 11-man football in 2015.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan head coach Jeff VanLeur said his team is embracing the challenge of taking on the defending champions.

"It's always fun to play good, strong, traditional teams," VanLeur said. "Winner has been a powerful team all the time and those games are fun to be a part of. They have a great team out there right now and they're well-coached. They have size and they have speed. They can score points in a hurry and they pose problems for all teams."

The top-ranked Warriors have outscored their opponents 516-22 in 10 games this season and have recorded shutouts in both playoff wins over Parkston (52-0) and Tri-Valley (40-0).

Anchored by South Dakota State University commit Krockett Krolikowski, the Winner offensive line will look to impose its will against the Seahawks.

"The line of scrimmage is going to biggest key for both teams," Aaker said. "Whoever can do a better job up front, will have the best chance. That's going to be a big focus for us."

Winner's offense has been led by running backs Cameron Kuil and Kayleb Brozik. Kuil has 845 rushing yards on 57 carries for 12 touchdowns, while Brozik has 518 yards on 40 carries for 11 touchdowns. Riley Calhoon adds 438 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, while Jayden Schroeder has 383 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Drew DeMers has completed 27 of 37 passes for 567 yards and nine touchdowns.

VanLeur said the Seahawks will need to win the field-position battle and play well on special teams to have a chance at pulling off the upset.

"The first thing we need to do is cut their big plays down. If they're going to score on us, we need them to grind the ball down the field," VanLeur said. "Make them work to score on us. We do a good job of getting 11 guys to the football and playing team defense. We'll need to continue to do that."

On the flip side, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan's offense will be looking to its own rushing attack to do some damage against the Warriors. Cole Gassman leads the Seahawk rushing attack with 1,139 yards on 168 carries and 13 touchdowns, while Sam Arend has 385 yards on 79 carries and four touchdowns.

"We need to try and control the ball. The more we can keep the ball in our possession, the better off we're going to be," VanLeur said. "That'll be one of the challenges for us, trying to keep the ball and move it down the field."

Quarterback Jesse Grosdidier is 31-of-77 passing for 476 yards and six touchdowns and his top target has been Jacob Eddy, who has 14 catches for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Jamin Arend has added seven catches for 134 yards and a touchdown as well as 323 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

For the Winner defense, Aaker said the Warriors will need to slow the Seahawks rushing attack down.

"It starts up front and we need to get 11 guys to the ball-carrier," Aaker said. "It comes down to tackling and playing your position."

Aaker added the playoff stage and higher stakes of Saturday's game won't be an advantage for either team, despite Winner returning 39 letterwinners from last year's state championship team. The Seahawks returned 22 letterwinners from last year's team, which fell in the quarterfinal round.

"They're extremely well-coached and they always have been," Aaker said. "They're not going to be in awe of anything going on (tonight). They are used to this time of year and they know what it takes to win this time of year and so do we."