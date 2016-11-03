Brooklyn Donald and Sage Pulse knocked down 15 and nine kills respectively in the win. Darby Deffenbaugh dished out 15 assists and racked up 17 digs. Heather Munsen added 19 assists and Whitney Hinker notched 15 digs for the WiLdKats.

Brianna Stoebner led the Nighthawks with 12 digs, four kills and three aces. Erica Koster had five assists and Alexis Gregerson recorded nine digs.

Kimball/White Lake (19-5) will play Platte-Geddes in the District 11B title match at 7 p.m. today in New Holland. TDA finishes the season with a record of 6-20.

Platte-Geddes 3, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

PLATTE — Platte-Geddes downed Andes Central/Dakota Christian in a District 11B playoff match on Thursday in Platte.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-23 and 25-14.

Jada Nelson paved the way to victory for Platte-Geddes by accumulating 15 kills and four blocks in the contest. Alexis Peterson added 16 digs and 14 kills, while Hallie Hallock contributed 23 assists for the Black Panthers.

For the Thunder in the loss, Shaylyn Stotz posted 20 digs, Taylor Gray put up 20 assists and Megan Mudder pitched in 10 kills.

Platte-Geddes (16-12) advances to play Kimball/White Lake in the District 11B title match at 7 p.m. in New Holland. AC/DC closes its season with a 12-16 mark.

District 13B championship

Lyman 3, Kadoka Area 0

MURDO — Lyman claimed the District 13B championship by defeating Kadoka Area in straight sets on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-15 and 25-15.

Carly Uthe and Hanna Thiry directed the Raider offense by delivering 18 assists and 13 assists, respectively. Bailey DeJong and Shelby Schindler both logged eight kills in the victory for Lyman.

No statistics were available for Kadoka Area.

Lyman (23-8) advances to the Region 7B championship against either Philip or Rapid City Christian on Tuesday. Kadoka Area finishes the season with a 17-11 record.

Region 5A

Bon Homme 3, Wagner 2

TYNDALL — Top-seeded Bon Homme had its hands full with Wagner in a Region 5A semifinal match on Thursday night, but the Cavaliers narrowly escaped with a five-set victory.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 24-26 and 15-8.

Jeni Schmidt and Sierra Mesman again led the way for the Cavaliers. Schmidt racked up 19 kills and 23 digs in the contest, while Sierra Mesman accounted for 18 kills and 34 digs.

The Red Raiders were spurred on by Jensen Holzbauer's 17 kills and five aces in the match. Carolyn Blaha contributed 14 kills and Faith Tyler added 11 kills and four aces. Sierra Juffer dished out 43 assists in the loss.

Bon Homme (28-4) moves on to play in a Sweet 16 Qualifier on Nov. 10 against an opponent to be named later. Wagner (19-12) closes its season with an 18-12 record.

West Central 3, McCook Central/Montrose 1

HARTFORD — West Central landed a spot in the Sweet 16 Qualifier by defeating McCook Central/Montrose in Region 5A action on Thursday night.

Set scores were 22-25, 25-9, 25-17 and 25-19

West Central (22-6) plays in a Sweet 16 Qualifier on Nov. 10 against an opponent to be named later. McCook Central/Montrose ends its season with a 16-10 record.

Region 6A

Miller 3, Chamberlain 0

MOBRIDGE—Miller defeated Chamberlain on Thursday night in a Region 6A semifinal match.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-9 and 25-15.

No individual statistics were available.

Miller (22-8) advances to the Sweet Sixteen Qualifier on Nov 10 against an opponent to be named later. Chamberlain ends its season with a 9-20 record.

Region 7A

Winner 3, St. Francis 0

WINNER — Winner kept its season alive by defeating St. Francis in the opening round of Region 7A action on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-9, 25-12 and 25-14.

Gracie Littau led the Warriors by contributing 14 assists, 14 digs and two aces. Alexis Richey put up four aces and 15 digs, while Morgan Hammerbeck posted eight kills and four aces in the victory.

No individual statistics were available for St. Francis.

Winner (11-17) moves on to play Little Wound or Todd County on Saturday at 2pm at a site to be determined. St. Francis ends its season with a 6-23 record.

District 6B

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3, Wessington Springs 0

WOLSEY — Sanborn Central/Woonsocket breezed by Wessington Springs on Thursday night to earn a spot in the District 6B championship.

Set scores were 25-8, 25-16, 25-9.

Myah Selland fueled the Blackhawks with 17 kills and four blocks, while Kayla Olson provided 23 assists and Erica Howard notched six aces in the victory.

No statistics were reported for Wessington Springs.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (19-6) will play James Valley Christian today in Wolsey at 7 p.m. Wessington Springs finishes the season with an 8-19 record.

District 8B

Hanson 3, Bridgewater-Emery 0

ALEXANDRIA — Hanson secured the right to play for the District 8B championship as it downed Bridgewater-Emery in straight sets on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-21 and 25-16.

Hanson leaned on a solid defense to claim a victory as Katelyn Kotas and Kadra Kayser accounted for 18 and 13 digs, respectively. Hannah Harberts added another 12 digs for the Beavers while assisting on 15 points.

For the Huskies, Heather Kayser contributed 22 assists and Ashley Moe posted 17 kills and 11 digs. Brooke Weber went for 10 kills and 12 digs in the loss.

Hanson (23-4) advances to play Ethan in Alexandria today at 7 p.m. Bridgewater-Emery ends its season with a record of 13-13.

Ethan 3, Canistota 2

ALEXANDRIA — Ethan found itself down two sets against Canistota on Thursday night but fought back to claim a five-set victory and a spot in tonight's District 8B title game.

Set scores were 26-28, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14 and 15-13.

Rachel Hawkins provided the Rustlers with a stat line of 32 digs, 12 kills and two aces in the victory. Ellie Hohn contributed another 31 digs to go along with six kills, five blocks and three aces. Janae Gustafson added 31 digs and three digs for Ethan on the night.

Kalli Ortman sparked the Hawks in the contest as she tallied 20 digs and nine kills. Cassidy Kelly pitched in 28 digs, while Kassidy Engbrecht assisted on 22 points for Canistota.

Ethan (20-4) plays in the District 8B championship against Hanson tonight at 7 p.m. in Alexandria. Canistota closes the season with a 15-10 record.

District 9B

Parker 3, Scotland 0

FREEMAN — Parker maintained its momentum this season by cruising past Scotland in three straight sets in District 9B semifinal action on Thursday night.

Set scores 25-17, 25-22 and 25-10.

The Pheasants received a stellar match from McKenzie Dean who amassed 28 assists, 12 digs and four kills. Riley Christensen accounted for 13 kills and Lexie Olson tallied 16 digs.

In the loss, Taylor Bietz tallied 27 assists and 12 digs. Taylor Gall netted 13 kills and eight digs for the Highlanders, while Shannon Fanning picked up 17 digs in the loss.

Parker (23-5) advances to play Freeman Academy/Marion in Freeman at 7 p.m. today for the District 9B championship. Scotland finishes its season with an 8-20 mark.

Freeman Academy/Marion 3, Menno 0

FREEMAN — Amy Ptak propelled the Bearcats into the District 9B championship game as Freeman Academy/Marion downed Menno in a Thursday night semifinal match.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-14 and 25-18.

Ptak supplied Freeman Academy/Marion with 30 set assists on the night, while Chelsey Heeg tallied 14 kills and Annie Carlson added 10 kills of her own.

Marissa Beuchler provided Menno with seven digs and four assists in the contest. Eisley Sayler had three kills and five digs for the Wolves, while Paige Heckenlaible contributed four kills and three blocks.

Freeman Academy/Marion (14-11) plays Parker in Freeman at 7 p.m. today for the District 9B championship. Menno closes its season with a 12-11 record.

District 12B

Burke/South Central 3, Gregory 0

BURKE — Burke/South Central swept all three sets against Gregory in District 12B semifinal action on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-10 and 25-20.

Madison Wischmann assured Burke/South Central's spot in the championship game by serving seven aces in the contest to go along with 36 assists. Taylee Indahl posted 15 kills and Lahna Matucha added eight kills of her own for the Cougars.

Maddie Eklund kept Gregory in the game by accumulating 20 digs and serving for two aces. Megan Warnke knocked down seven kills for the Gorillas.

Burke/South Central (18-10) plays Avon in the District 12B Championship game at 7 p.m. today in Marty. Gregory ends its season with a record of 9-19.

Avon 3, Colome 0

AVON — Avon advanced to the District 12B championship as it downed Colome in straight sets behind Hanna Powers' 19 assists, 17 digs and five aces.

Set scores were 25-8, 25-20 and 25-22.

Kacie Mudder registered eight kills and six digs in the contest. Livi Jurrens added eight kills and five digs for the Pirates.

Callie Heath concluded her prep volleyball career with 12 kills, six digs and three blocks for Colome. Sara O'Bryan tallied 12 assists and nine digs in the loss.

Avon (13-12) moves on to play Burke/South Central in the district championship at 7 p.m. today in Marty. Colome ends its season with a record of 12-15.

Thursday's statewide volleyball scores

Region 1A

Semifinal

Groton Area def. Webster, 25-21, 21-25, 25-10, 25-23

Milbank Area def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-13, 25-17, 13-25, 25-17

Region 2A

Semifinal

Redfield/Doland def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-13, 24-26, 25-20, 25-23

Sioux Valley def. Hamlin, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15

Region 3A

Semifinal

Madison def. Baltic, 20-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-10

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-22, 25-9, 25-17

Region 4A

Semifinal

Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-20, 17-25, 16-25, 25-19, 16-14

Region 5A

Semifinal

Bon Homme def. Wagner, 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 24-26, 15-8

West Central def. McCook Central/Montrose, 22-25, 25-9, 25-17, 25-19

Region 6A

Semifinal

Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-15, 25-9, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. McLaughlin, 25-9, 25-10, 25-17

Region 7A

First Round

Little Wound def. Todd County, 25-19, 25-15, 25-7

Winner def. St. Francis Indian, 25-9, 25-12, 25-14

District 8A

Semifinal

Custer def. Spearfish, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16

St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-20, 16-25, 23-25, 25-21, 19-17

District 1B

Championship

Wilmot def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-23, 25-14, 25-15

District 2B

Semifinal

Northwestern def. Langford, 25-7, 25-11, 25-12

Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-12, 25-10, 25-19

District 3B

Semifinal

Herreid/Selby Area def. Faulkton, 20-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-20, 15-5

Potter County def. Ipswich, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 25-16

District 4B

Semifinal

Highmore-Harrold def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 26-28, 15-13

Sully Buttes def. Lower Brule, 25-5, 25-10, 25-8

District 5B

Championship

Arlington def. Deubrook, 25-23, 27-25, 25-22

District 6B

Semifinal

James Valley Christian def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-10, 27-25, 25-20

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Wessington Springs, 25-8, 25-16, 25-9

District 7B

Championship

Chester def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 22-25, 15-10

District 8B

Semifinal

Ethan def. Canistota, 26-28, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14, 15-13

Hanson def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16

District 9B

Semifinal

Freeman Academy/Marion def. Menno, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18

Parker def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-22, 25-10

District 10B

Championship

Alcester-Hudson def. Gayville-Volin, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-17

District 11B

Semifinal

Kimball/White Lake def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11

Platte-Geddes def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14

District 12B

Semifinal

Avon def. Colome, 25-8, 25-20, 25-22

Burke/South Central def. Gregory, 25-20, 25-10, 25-20

District 13B

Championship

Lyman def. Kadoka Area, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15

District 14B

Semifinal

Philip def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-13, 25-12

Rapid City Christian def. Wall, 25-17, 26-28, 25-11, 25-14

District 15B

Semifinal

Dupree def. Lemmon, 18-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 15-11

Timber Lake def. McIntosh, 25-22, 24-26, 25-14, 25-15

District 16B

Semifinal

Bison def. Faith, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19

Harding County def. Newell, 25-7, 25-11, 25-14