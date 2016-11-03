Rushing attack, defensive pressure, key for No. 1 Kernels

When No. 1 Mitchell takes on No. 5 Pierre at 7 p.m. today at Joe Quintal Field, the stakes will be higher. The winner will advance to the Class 11AA state championship game on Nov. 11 in Vermillion and the loser will see its season end. Coming off a semifinal appearance a season ago, the Kernels are expecting a stiffer postseason test from the Governors.

"It's an absolute new game and they're playing for the same type of reward," MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "It's one game and anything can happen. From our standpoint, our philosophy is going to stay very similar. We want to be able to run the football and we want to play very aggressive defensively."

Mitchell (9-1) is looking to play for its first state championship game since 1993, while the Governors (5-5) are looking to make back-to-back DakotaDome appearances after finishing second last year. Both teams met in the Class 11AA semifinals last year in Pierre with the Governors pulling out a 41-26 win.

Pierre head coach Steve Steele said his team is focused on putting together a stronger showing against Kernels.

"We got beat in every aspect of the game the last time we played Mitchell," Pierre head coach Steve Steele said. "We need to be able to execute better. We need to show up and realize its win or go home."

As VanOverschelde stated, Mitchell's blueprint for victory will start with its rushing attack. The Kernels have rushed for 3,268 yards and 52 touchdowns this season. Senior Spencer Neugebauer leads the Kernels with 1,630 yards on 160 carries for 31 touchdowns and an average of 10.19 yards per carry. Sam Michels has 552 yards on 79 carries and seven touchdowns, while Carson Max and Kiel Nelson have 184 and 183 rushing yards, respectively.

Despite seeing his offense score more than 50 points in the first half the past two weeks, VanOverschelde said the offense still has room for improvement. Against the Governors, VanOverschelde added it comes down to "execution" for the Kernel offense.

Nelson, Mitchell's sophomore quarterback, has aided the Kernel ground game with an effective passing attack. In the past two games, Nelson has gone 4-of-5 passing for 182 yards and three touchdowns. On the season, Nelson is 22-of-40 for 551 yards and nine touchdowns.

For Steele, Mitchell's playmakers pose his defense problems but the first-year head coach is more concerned with handling Mitchell's offensive line.

"It was sickening just how bad we got dominated up front," Steele said about the first contest between the two teams. "We've got to find a way to at least stalemate guys. It's going to start and end up front for us at least defensively. We have to find a way to frustrate them a little bit. We have to play a really great game to beat these guys."

Mitchell is averaging 44.8 points and 420.9 yards of total offense per game, while the defense is allowing 13 points per game. Pierre is averaging 25.7 points and allowing 26.8 points per game.

Offensively, the Governors will look to get junior quarterback Peyton Zabel and the passing attack rolling. Zabel has completed 148 passes for 2,018 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, but went 6-for-16 for 20 yards and an interception in his first meeting against the Kernels.

"He was very upset with his performance the last time," Steele said about Zabel. "He's a guy that's very excited to come back out and play a better game. He's ready to step up and play better this time around just like all of us."

One of the reasons Zabel struggled against Mitchell was the constant pressure the Kernels put on the junior signal caller. VanOverschelde said the Kernel defense will once again be looking create havoc in the Pierre backfield.

"It's a necessity to put pressure on the quarterback," VanOverschelde said. "Big plays are going to be something we really want to avoid."

Zabel also leads the Governors in rushing with 373 yards and four touchdowns, while Austin Senger has 200 rushing yards and Zach Fendrich has 182 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Steele said his team's goal is stay with the Kernels and give themselves a chance.

"If we can force them to play four quarters of football with us that might be a plus for us because we've played a lot of close games and Mitchell hasn't," Steele said. "Mitchell hasn't played many close games because they've been blowing everyone out, but teams react different to pressure situations."

No. 1 Mitchell Kernels (9-1) vs. No. 5 Pierre Governors (5-5)

When/Where: 7 p.m. today at Joe Quintal Field

Last meeting: Mitchell defeated Pierre 42-13 on Oct. 14 in Mitchell.

Coaches: Mitchell's Kent VanOverschelde, 10th year; Pierre's Steve Steele, first year.

Forecast: 60 degrees and clear at kickoff with southeast winds at 6 mph.

Notes: Mitchell enters today's game on a nine-game winning streak. ... The Kernels are ranked No. 1 in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll. ... The Kernels are averaging 44.8 points and 420.9 yards of total offense per game. Mitchell's defense is allowing 13 points per game. ... Pierre is averaging 25.7 points and allowing 26.8 points per game. ... Both teams met in the Class 11AA semifinals last year, where Pierre won 41-26 before losing to Yankton in last year's state title game. Mitchell is looking to make its first DakotaDome appearance since 1993.

Mitchell's projected starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight)

Offense

QB: Kiel Nelson, 10, 6-2, 180

RB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

RB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

RB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

WR: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175

TE: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

RT: Spencer Mohr, 12, 6-4, 245

RG: Zeb Parsons, 12, 5-11, 230

C: Alex Klingaman, 12, 6-1, 210

LG: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240

LT: Chris Corbett, 12, 6-3, 299

Defense

DT: Myles Horton, 12, 6-0, 230

DT: Michael Horton, 12, 6-0, 235

DE: Kyle Foote, 11, 5-9, 170

DE: Damian Krogman, 11, 5-10, 170

LB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

LB: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

LB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

LB: Briggs Havlik, 11, 5-9, 165

DB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

DB: Connor Morgan, 12, 6-2, 180

S: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175

Special teams

P/K: Seth Paulson, 12, 6-0, 160

LS: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240

Pierre's projected starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight)

Offense

QB: Peyton Zabel, 11, 6-6, 210

RB: Zach Fendrich, 12, 5-8, 175

RB: Austin Senger, 11, 5-8, 170

WR: Jack Adam, 12, 6-3, 170

WR: Brad Dean, 12, 6-0, 185

TE: Joe King, 12, 6-3, 230, 230

OL: Ty Paulsen, 2, 6-6, 265

OL: Matthew Rounds, 11, 5-11, 175

OL: Levi Stoltenburg, 12, 5-11, 230

OL: Easton Swartz, 11, 6-1, 275

OL: Tommy Maher, 12, 6-3, 210

Defense

DE: Levi Stoltenburg, 12, 5-11, 230

DE: Spencer Sarringar, 12, 6-2, 210

DT: Ty Paulsen, 12, 6-6, 265

DT: Jacob Beastrom, 11, 6-3, 235

LB: Hudson Rohrbach, 11, 5-10, 180

LB: Joe King, 12, 6-3, 230, 230

LB: Michael Lusk, 11, 5-9, 160

DB: Jack Adam, 12, 6-3, 170

DB: Jack Maher, 10, 6-3, 215

DB: Aric Williams, 12, 5-8, 175

DB: Matt Maxfield, 11, 5-7, 140

Special teams

P: Kaden Hight, 12, 5-10, 150

K: Kaden Hight, 12, 5-10, 150