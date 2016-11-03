Rushing attack, defensive pressure, key for No. 1 Kernels
Twenty-one days ago, the Mitchell High School football team spotted itself a 42-0 halftime lead over the Pierre Governors and cruised to an easy 42-13 regular season win.
When No. 1 Mitchell takes on No. 5 Pierre at 7 p.m. today at Joe Quintal Field, the stakes will be higher. The winner will advance to the Class 11AA state championship game on Nov. 11 in Vermillion and the loser will see its season end. Coming off a semifinal appearance a season ago, the Kernels are expecting a stiffer postseason test from the Governors.
"It's an absolute new game and they're playing for the same type of reward," MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "It's one game and anything can happen. From our standpoint, our philosophy is going to stay very similar. We want to be able to run the football and we want to play very aggressive defensively."
Mitchell (9-1) is looking to play for its first state championship game since 1993, while the Governors (5-5) are looking to make back-to-back DakotaDome appearances after finishing second last year. Both teams met in the Class 11AA semifinals last year in Pierre with the Governors pulling out a 41-26 win.
Pierre head coach Steve Steele said his team is focused on putting together a stronger showing against Kernels.
"We got beat in every aspect of the game the last time we played Mitchell," Pierre head coach Steve Steele said. "We need to be able to execute better. We need to show up and realize its win or go home."
As VanOverschelde stated, Mitchell's blueprint for victory will start with its rushing attack. The Kernels have rushed for 3,268 yards and 52 touchdowns this season. Senior Spencer Neugebauer leads the Kernels with 1,630 yards on 160 carries for 31 touchdowns and an average of 10.19 yards per carry. Sam Michels has 552 yards on 79 carries and seven touchdowns, while Carson Max and Kiel Nelson have 184 and 183 rushing yards, respectively.
Despite seeing his offense score more than 50 points in the first half the past two weeks, VanOverschelde said the offense still has room for improvement. Against the Governors, VanOverschelde added it comes down to "execution" for the Kernel offense.
Nelson, Mitchell's sophomore quarterback, has aided the Kernel ground game with an effective passing attack. In the past two games, Nelson has gone 4-of-5 passing for 182 yards and three touchdowns. On the season, Nelson is 22-of-40 for 551 yards and nine touchdowns.
For Steele, Mitchell's playmakers pose his defense problems but the first-year head coach is more concerned with handling Mitchell's offensive line.
"It was sickening just how bad we got dominated up front," Steele said about the first contest between the two teams. "We've got to find a way to at least stalemate guys. It's going to start and end up front for us at least defensively. We have to find a way to frustrate them a little bit. We have to play a really great game to beat these guys."
Mitchell is averaging 44.8 points and 420.9 yards of total offense per game, while the defense is allowing 13 points per game. Pierre is averaging 25.7 points and allowing 26.8 points per game.
Offensively, the Governors will look to get junior quarterback Peyton Zabel and the passing attack rolling. Zabel has completed 148 passes for 2,018 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, but went 6-for-16 for 20 yards and an interception in his first meeting against the Kernels.
"He was very upset with his performance the last time," Steele said about Zabel. "He's a guy that's very excited to come back out and play a better game. He's ready to step up and play better this time around just like all of us."
One of the reasons Zabel struggled against Mitchell was the constant pressure the Kernels put on the junior signal caller. VanOverschelde said the Kernel defense will once again be looking create havoc in the Pierre backfield.
"It's a necessity to put pressure on the quarterback," VanOverschelde said. "Big plays are going to be something we really want to avoid."
Zabel also leads the Governors in rushing with 373 yards and four touchdowns, while Austin Senger has 200 rushing yards and Zach Fendrich has 182 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Steele said his team's goal is stay with the Kernels and give themselves a chance.
"If we can force them to play four quarters of football with us that might be a plus for us because we've played a lot of close games and Mitchell hasn't," Steele said. "Mitchell hasn't played many close games because they've been blowing everyone out, but teams react different to pressure situations."
No. 1 Mitchell Kernels (9-1) vs. No. 5 Pierre Governors (5-5)
When/Where: 7 p.m. today at Joe Quintal Field
Last meeting: Mitchell defeated Pierre 42-13 on Oct. 14 in Mitchell.
Coaches: Mitchell's Kent VanOverschelde, 10th year; Pierre's Steve Steele, first year.
Forecast: 60 degrees and clear at kickoff with southeast winds at 6 mph.
Notes: Mitchell enters today's game on a nine-game winning streak. ... The Kernels are ranked No. 1 in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll. ... The Kernels are averaging 44.8 points and 420.9 yards of total offense per game. Mitchell's defense is allowing 13 points per game. ... Pierre is averaging 25.7 points and allowing 26.8 points per game. ... Both teams met in the Class 11AA semifinals last year, where Pierre won 41-26 before losing to Yankton in last year's state title game. Mitchell is looking to make its first DakotaDome appearance since 1993.
Mitchell's projected starters
(Position, name, year, height, weight)
Offense
QB: Kiel Nelson, 10, 6-2, 180
RB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185
RB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175
RB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190
WR: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175
TE: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205
RT: Spencer Mohr, 12, 6-4, 245
RG: Zeb Parsons, 12, 5-11, 230
C: Alex Klingaman, 12, 6-1, 210
LG: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240
LT: Chris Corbett, 12, 6-3, 299
Defense
DT: Myles Horton, 12, 6-0, 230
DT: Michael Horton, 12, 6-0, 235
DE: Kyle Foote, 11, 5-9, 170
DE: Damian Krogman, 11, 5-10, 170
LB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190
LB: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205
LB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185
LB: Briggs Havlik, 11, 5-9, 165
DB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175
DB: Connor Morgan, 12, 6-2, 180
S: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175
Special teams
P/K: Seth Paulson, 12, 6-0, 160
LS: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240
Pierre's projected starters
(Position, name, year, height, weight)
Offense
QB: Peyton Zabel, 11, 6-6, 210
RB: Zach Fendrich, 12, 5-8, 175
RB: Austin Senger, 11, 5-8, 170
WR: Jack Adam, 12, 6-3, 170
WR: Brad Dean, 12, 6-0, 185
TE: Joe King, 12, 6-3, 230, 230
OL: Ty Paulsen, 2, 6-6, 265
OL: Matthew Rounds, 11, 5-11, 175
OL: Levi Stoltenburg, 12, 5-11, 230
OL: Easton Swartz, 11, 6-1, 275
OL: Tommy Maher, 12, 6-3, 210
Defense
DE: Levi Stoltenburg, 12, 5-11, 230
DE: Spencer Sarringar, 12, 6-2, 210
DT: Ty Paulsen, 12, 6-6, 265
DT: Jacob Beastrom, 11, 6-3, 235
LB: Hudson Rohrbach, 11, 5-10, 180
LB: Joe King, 12, 6-3, 230, 230
LB: Michael Lusk, 11, 5-9, 160
DB: Jack Adam, 12, 6-3, 170
DB: Jack Maher, 10, 6-3, 215
DB: Aric Williams, 12, 5-8, 175
DB: Matt Maxfield, 11, 5-7, 140
Special teams
P: Kaden Hight, 12, 5-10, 150
K: Kaden Hight, 12, 5-10, 150