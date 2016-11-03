Jackrabbits outlast Tigers

The Tigers offense went 1-for-6 on field goals during a 15-2 SDSU run that lasted more than three minutes and 20 seconds in the second quarter. During that stretch the Jackrabbits went 4-for-4 from the floor.

Turnovers were a big part as SDSU cashed in 25 points from 24 DWU turnovers. While DWU only had five points off seven SDSU turnovers.

The Jacks didn't take their foot off the gas pedal as they took a commanding 14-point lead at half, and ended up winning 78-45 in an exhibition game on Thursday at Frost Arena in Brookings.

"They played well, we missed some switches and didn't get back in transition as well as we wanted to in the first quarter," SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. "After that we held a very good offensive team to 10, nine, eight points."

Mitchell natives Macy Miller (16 points/four assists) and Kerri Young (seven points/six rebounds) led the Jacks against the familiar Tigers.

"I think we are ready and excited to get the regular season under way," Miller said. "It was different playing against people I knew like (DWU senior and former Kernel) Kristin Sabers, and then the people I played against in the summer. I was excited to see them play tonight."

Freshman Sarah Carr led the Tigers with 13 points, while senior Erica Herrold had nine points.

Another Mitchell-area native freshman Megan Bultsma, of Plankinton, saw some playing time as she recorded one rebound, and one block in four minutes of action for SDSU.

"That was very special playing against Miller and Young tonight," DWU head coach Jason Christensen said. "I remember when they were running around town while I've lived in Mitchell. I remember Bob Young taking those kids everywhere when he was their coach, I watched them mature all the way from fifth- and sixth-graders to college ball. It was a very special night for me to coach against them. I'm very proud of them."

With the exhibition game, over with the Tigers get ready for the Pentagon Classic this weekend in Sioux Falls. The Tigers play in-state rival Dakota State on Saturday and Presentation College on Sunday.

"It was a great experience for our players to play on a Division I court like Frost Arena," Christensen said. "Playing games like this will make us better. If we scheduled teams that we would beat by 30 or 40 points, we wouldn't gain anything like we do when we play these kinds of games against tough opponents."

After the hot start, DWU ended the game shooting 36.4 percent overall, while SDSU shot 43.1 percent. SDSU out-rebounded the Tigers 37-34, and had 17 assists to the Tigers' 13.

"Earlier I thought our sets were really working, and we made some good shots," Christensen said. "Their defense got to us in the second quarter and the rest of the game. It's hard to match their size inside and even on the wings."

The Jacks played their final exhibition game of the year, and will host the Creighton Bluejays on November 11 at 7 p.m. in Frost Arena.

DWU 18 10 9 8--45

SDSU 20 22 17 19--78

Dakota Wesleyan: Erica Herrold 3-5 0-0 9, Amber Bray 3-6 1-2 7, Rylie Osthus 2-4 2-4 6, Hope Menning 1-3 0-0 3, Chesney Nagel 0-3 0-0 0, Sarah Carr 4-8 3-4 13, Angie Lee 1-1 0-0 3, Ashley Bray 1-4 0-0 2, Kynedi Cheeseman 0-3 0-0 0, Madison Kuehl 0-0 0-0 0, Mikaela Stofferahn 0-2 0-0 0, Makaela Karst 0-0 0-0 0, Shanna Selby 0-1 0-0 0, Meghan Travis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 6-10 45.

South Dakota State: Macy Miller 6-15 3-3 16, Ellie Thompson 6-12 1-1 13, Madison Guebert 4-7 1-2 13, Clarissa Ober 4-8 1-2 9, Kerri Young 3-9 0-0 7, Alexis Alexander 3-6 1-1 7, Sydney Palmer 3-6 0-0 7, Ena Viso 2-3 0-0 5, Sydney Tracy 0-4 1-2 1, Tiffaney Flaata 0-2 0-0 0, Megan Bultsma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-72 8-11 78.

3-point field goals: DWU 7-18 (Herrold 3-3, Am. Bray 0-1, Osthus 0-1, Menning 1-2, Carr 2-4, Lee 1-1, As. Bray 0-3, Cheeseman 0-2, Selby 0-1); SDSU 8-20 (Miller 1-3, Thompson 0-1, Guebert 4-6, Ober 0-1, Young 1-4, Alexander 0-1, Palmer 1-1, Viso 1-2, Tracy 0-1). Rebounds: DWU 34 (Osthus 5); SDSU 37 (Thompson 6, Young 6). Steals: DWU 3 (Osthus 1, Nagel 1, Cheeseman 1); SDSU 15 (Young 5). Assists: DWU 13 (Osthus 5); SDSU 17 (Miller 4). Blocked shots: DWU 4 (Am. Bray 3); SDSU 5 (Young 2). Turnovers: DWU 24; SDSU 7. Fouls: DWU 18; SDSU 11.