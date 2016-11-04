Kernels chasing history today

The Kernels (9-1) are riding a nine-game winning streak and defeated Pierre 42-13 only 21 days ago, but MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde continued to stress the importance of staying focused on the task at hand during practice this week.

"In the playoffs, we understand there's an outcome and we're going to have to earn it," VanOverschelde said. "No one is going to hand us anything. We just have to go out and continue to work."

Practice was business as usual Thursday as it has been all week. But with the school's first DakotaDome trip since 1993 on the back of the players' mind, it's hard to downplay the importance of Friday's showdown with the Governors.

"We try to take every game one by one, but we know this game is very important," Mitchell senior lineman Bryce Geraets said. "It's going to be the hardest game we've played all year and it's the most important game we've played all year."

On Thursday, MHS teacher Jeff Hoffman was invited by VanOverschelde to speak to the Kernels about enjoying their time on the field and overcoming adversity.

"If you come up short along the way, there will be some short-term disappointment, but in the long run, they'll go down as one of the best football teams Mitchell has ever seen," Hoffman said. "I told them to savor these special memories. They've been together since August as a team and it goes fast. These are special moments."

Hoffman had his leg amputated to remove all of the cancerous tumors spreading through his thigh. In 1981, Hoffman was on the Bridgewater Huskies, who defeated the Colome Cowboys 6-0 in the Class 9B title game, which was the state's first-ever recognized playoff championship game.

He added the Kernels should focus on enjoying the moment and opportunity in front of them.

At this same point last year, the Kernels faced the same opportunity to create history. Ironically, it was Pierre standing in Mitchell's way of a state championship appearance in 2015, and the Kernels would like nothing more than to erase last year's 41-26 semifinal loss with a win Friday.

"Just because we beat them once (earlier this year), doesn't mean we still don't have that bitter taste in our mouth from last year," said Geraets, who was one of eight offensive starters in last year's semifinal loss. "We want to return the favor this week. We know we have to earn everything we do."

Buzz around the MHS football team has been at an all-time high this season as the Kernels have consistency played in front of large howntown crowds this season. Kernel fans filled the home grandstand and others wearing gold and black had to overflow to the visiting section during last week's 79-22 first-round playoff win over Sturgis. Mitchell scored a season-high 79 points against the Scoopers and enter Friday's game having throttled its last three opponents by a combined score of 180-35.

However, in each of Mitchell's past three games, the Kernels have played their starters for six of 12 quarters, or about half of each game. While the team was never in danger of losing after building a 40-plus lead in the first half each game, it hasn't kept VanOverschelde from worrying a little bit about how the Kernels will handle a complete game.

"It's going to be a complete game and hopefully, in the end, we can do what we want to do which is to win the fourth quarter and win the football game," VanOverschelde said. "We're hoping for positive things. We're trying to be 1-0 this week and looking toward that ultimate goal next week of playing for a state championship. It's one game at a time and our football team is focused on that."

While a winning streak and the confidence of having already defeated Pierre once this season is on the Kernels' side, so will one key difference from last year's semifinal appearance: home-field advantage. Mitchell is hosting its first semifinal playoff game in 30 years (1986) and the advantages of playing at Joe Quintal are numerous for the Kernels.

"Home-field is significant for us," VanOverschelde said. "Coming off our experience a year ago and playing at Pierre, being at home brings a level of comfort. We'll have some security and consistency in our preparation. Home-field advantage is big for us, mentally, going into this football game."

For the players, the logistics playing at home and getting an added boost from the home crowd fans isn't undersold.

"We don't have to get on a bus and travel two and a half hours to Pierre, so that's real nice," Geraets said. "We like playing in front of our hometown crowd. We'll stay at home and keep it simple."

There's only one way for the Kernels to overcome 23 years of history and earn a trip the Class 11AA state title game and they know it. They'll have to earn it.